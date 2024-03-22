Romania v Northern Ireland Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Goalscorer in International Friendly

Our football betting expert offers up his Romania vs Northern Ireland predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly on Friday.

Romania will be looking to maintain their momentum in the run up to the 2024 European Championship with a win over Northern Ireland in Bucharest following a sensational unbeaten qualification campaign.

Visiting boss Michael O’Neill, meanwhile, will be looking to build on the Green & White Army’s 2-0 win over Denmark as he looks towards the future.

Romania vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Romania to win to nil @ 7/4 with bet365

Florinel Coman to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Daniel Ballard over 0.5 shots @ 11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Romania’s run to continue in Bucharest

Romania are in the midst of an 11-game unbeaten run and Northern Ireland look extremely unlikely to snap that impressive streak in Bucharest.

The Green & White Army have lost their last four away matches and, given they failed to score in three of those defeats, it is difficult to see them even landing a blow on their in-form hosts on Friday.

Romania have won their last three home matches without conceding, a run which includes a 1-0 win over World Cup round-of-16 regulars Switzerland, suggesting they should prove far too strong at the National Arena.

The Tricolours have conceded in only four of their 11 matches during their ongoing unbeaten run and look set to record another shutout against Northern Ireland as they continue to build towards this summer's Euros finals in Germany.

Romania vs Northern Ireland Tip 1: Romania to win to nil @ 7/4 with bet365

Coman can cause Northern Ireland issues

Florinel Coman has quickly become one of Romania’s most important attackers and he netted his first international goal in the Tricolours’ 4-0 thrashing of Andorra in October.

He subsequently started the 1-0 win over Switzerland and his recent club form for FCSB suggests he will keep his place in the starting 11 against Northern Ireland as Edward Iordanescu looks to nail down his best side ahead of the Euros in Germany.

Coman has scored five goals in his last five matches and has netted 15 times in 28 league games for FCSB this term. And he could continue his purple patch against a Northern Ireland side who have been porous on their travels, shipping 10 goals in their last four away outings.

Romania vs Northern Ireland Tip 2: Florinel Coman to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Back Ballard to rise highest for visitors

Northern Ireland will have to work hard to get any joy against a strong Romania side on Friday so set-pieces could prove to be their best route to goal.

Daniel Ballard has proved to be a threat in such situations, managing 13 shots in his last seven international appearances for the Green & White Army, and he could pose problems for the hosts in the air.

The Sunderland defender has registered 31 shots in 35 Championship appearances this term and should be taken as an outside bet to manage at least one effort on goal in Bucharest.

Romania vs Northern Ireland Tip 3: Daniel Ballard over 0.5 shots @ 11/10 with bet365