Real Madrid vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert his Real Madrid vs Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday

The two pre-season favourites for the Champions League meet at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday and plenty of entertainment is expected as Manchester City visit Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Man City Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals at 3/4 with bet365

Jude Bellingham to score or assist @ 5/4 with bet365

Aurelien Tchouameni to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Goals galore at the Bernabeu

The last meeting between these two giants of Europe saw City put four past Los Blancos just under a year ago, but a lot has changed in that year, with Real now top of La Liga and looking in fantastic form.

The hosts have an eight-point buffer at the top of the table and are unbeaten inside 90 minutes in 35 competitive games, while their last loss at home came just over a year ago.

Of course City are no slouches and, considering the attacking talent on display and the fact that six of the last seven meetings between these sides have featured at least three goals, we can expect another high-scoring game on Tuesday.

Over 2.5 goals has landed in five of Real’s last seven Champions League games and in eight of City’s last 11 competitive away games, so back goals at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Man City Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals at 3/4 with bet365

Bellingham to drive hosts forward

Jude Bellingham has proven to be an astonishingly good signing since arriving in Madrid in the summer and has surpassed all expectations, especially in an attacking sense.

The England youngster has 20 goals and eight assists for Los Blancos in all competitions, one of which came against Athletic Bilbao last time out, making it four goal contributions from his last four appearances.

Real Madrid vs Man City Tip 2: Jude Bellingham to score or assist @ 5/4 with bet365

Tchouanemi to get carded

Aurelien Tchouameni was only used from the bench in last season’s semi-final clash, but the 24-year-old France international has been integral for Real this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has, however, been booked in nine of those outings and he could find himself on the wrong side of the referee again when he faces a City side who have seen their opponents carded 99 times in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Real Madrid vs Man City Tip 3: Aurelien Tchouameni to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365