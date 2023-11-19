Portugal vs Iceland Predictions and Betting Tips: Portugal Impressing in Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Our international football betting expert offers his Portugal vs Iceland predictions and betting tips, as Lisbon hosts their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Truly not enough can be said to extoll the virtues of Roberto Martinez’s Portugal side, who have won every single game in 2023, only conceding two goals in nine matches. They will be looking to continue this run as they welcome Iceland to the Iberian Peninsula.

Portugal vs Iceland Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Portugal Goals @5/6 with bet365

Portugal to Win by 3 or more Goals @7/5 with bet365

Goal Before 25:00 @5/6 with bet365

Iceland can no longer make the tournament, and as such can not provide the excitement they brought throughout the 2010s, taking down some of Europe’s elite, namely England among these.

Little is left for this match other than pride, one that could see the Portuguese maintain their 100% record or Iceland claim a valuable scalp for their collection.

Lightwork in Lisbon

Portugal have made a habit of winning games, and this of course cannot be done without scoring a host of goals. However, at home, they have taken this to new heights, and this looks set to continue.

In all of their home games, they have scored three or more goals, covering the over 2.5 line in every single one of these, and this should prove no different against Iceland.

The Icelandic do not number amongst footballing royalty, like many other European nations, and when playing these sides the Portuguese have had their way.

Scoring nine against Luxembourg, four against Liechtenstein, three against Bosnia & Herzegovina and three against Slovakia all in Lisbon.

Their strikeforce is almost unparalleled in world football with some of the best strikers in the world, only aided by Cristiano Ronaldo’s glory tour, in what could be his last few games in his national shirt.

Iceland will be dispatched with aplomb by the in-form Portugal side.

Perfect Portugal continue

The Portuguese 100% record is the envy of Europe right now, and one cannot see this being ended by the travelling Iceland side.

Five of their nine wins have been by the three or more goal margin also, with three such of these having come at home.

Three of their last four wins have come by this as well, as they seem to only be getting better as the year progresses.

Portugal should put Iceland to the sword and emerge with a comfortable win.

Quick firing attack to strike early

Portugal have done a large majority of their scoring in the first half, as their impressive strikeforce gets off to an early start, putting their opponents on the back foot.

This should prove no different against Iceland, who haven't been the staunchest side recently.

The Portuguese have scored 27% of their goals before this mark as well as getting one before this mark in five of their nine games this year.

Iceland will struggle to cope with their talented attack and could capitulate under this pressure early on.

