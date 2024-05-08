Peterborough vs Oxford Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of well above evens tips

Our football betting expert offers his Peterborough vs Oxford betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge League One clash this Wednesday.

Oxford hold a one-goal lead going into this second leg having won 1-0 last Saturday and they could have enough to frustrate Posh again. Take Oxford to continue their surge towards Wembley and a return to the second tier of English football for the first time this century.

Peterborough vs Oxford Betting Tips

Oxford on their way to Wembley

Oxford hold all the aces going into this second leg following their first-leg victory and they could be happy enough to absorb pressure from Peterborough as they look to protect their lead.

The U’s have lost just one of their last nine games and have conceded only four goals in that time, suggesting their well-drilled backline could frustrate Peterborough for the third time in a matter of weeks, following their 5-0 victory in the League last month and subsequent 1-0 first-leg win.

Posh should fare better at home, where they are unbeaten in four games, so a win may be a step too far for Oxford. However, Peterborough will have to go all out as they are chasing down the tie which could leave them prone to the counter-attack, making the draw an appealing bet.

Harris to help U’s reach final

Mark Harris is Oxford’s top scorer this term with 15 goals and the Welsh forward could have a big say on proceedings on Wednesday. He has netted six goals in his last seven games and scored against Peterborough in the 5-0 drubbing last month.

Harris is an excellent finisher and has excelled in Des Buckingham’s open system, which sees the U’s deploy two wingers and two attack-minded midfielders behind the Welshman, which could lead to plenty of chances for the Yellows as the Posh leave space in-behind as they chase down the lead.

This could be a game of few goals so given Harris has opened the scoring in three of Oxford’s last six outings, it could prove profitable to back the former Cardiff man to get the ball rolling at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Rash Rodrigues could catch referee’s attention

Ruben Rodrigues is one of the aforementioned attack-minded midfielders in Oxford’s system but with Peterborough likely to attack with regularity, the Portuguese workhorse may be required to track back and dig in defensively on more occasions than he is used to.

He does have a tendency to overstep the line, picking up 10 bookings already this season, and could fall foul of the referee again on Wednesday.

Rodrigues was booked in the first leg and looks a likely candidate to be cautioned again as he is forced outside of his comfort zone at the Weston Homes Stadium.

