Man City vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: City have the hunger to take down Wolves

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Wolves predictions and betting tips as the Cityzens look to go a step closer to claiming the title.

Pep Guardiola’s City have hit their familiar stride in the Premier League and just the right time of the season and head into Saturday’s game, against Wolves, at the Etihad Stadium on a 28-game unbeaten run in the league.

Man City vs Wolves Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ 17/10 with Betano

Erling Haaland to score two or more goals @ 15/8 with Betano

Mario Lemina anytime carded player @ 8/5 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Betano sign up offer

Already got a Betano account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

With the hard work already done earlier in the campaign, Wolves look to be staggering towards the finish line this season, with just one win in their last seven league games.

Gary O’Neil’s side face their toughest test on Saturday at the home of the reigning champions and, while they might cause the hosts problems, it’s hard to see Wolves disrupt City’s charge towards the title.

City should edge end-to-end contest

While City have been impressive at home in the Premier League this season, keeping clean sheets has been an issue for Guardiola’s side.

A City win and both teams to score would have landed in three of their last four games at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and the trend is expected to continue on Saturday.

Wolves have shown they can get at this City defence after beating the champions 2-1 at Molineux back in September.

While O’Neil’s side might well get on the scoresheet again this weekend, it’s unlikely to be enough to stop City claiming all three points.

Man City vs Wolves Tip 1: @ Man City to win and both teams to score @ 17/10 with Betano

Haaland can pull away in Golden Boot chase

Having recovered from his recent injury issues, Erling Haaland has gradually been working himself back to his goalscoring best.

A nicely-taken goal last time out against Nottingham Forest was another step in the right direction for the Norwegian, who bagged a hat-trick in the home fixture against Wolves last season.

With Haaland building up to full fitness, the former Borussia Dortmund star looks to be good value to score two or more against Wolves again on Saturday.

Man City vs Wolves Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score two or more goals @ 15/8 with Betano

Lemina to land in hot water once again

Mario Lemina has been booked in Wolves’ last two games against City and it would be little surprise to see the midfielder make it a hat-trick this weekend.

The last meeting between these sides was a feisty affair at Molineux, with no less than 11 cards brandished that day in September.

Some grudges might well carry over from that encounter in the West Midlands and Lemina to land his 11th yellow card of the season looks to be the way to go here.

Man City vs Wolves Tip 3: Mario Lemina anytime carded player @ 8/5 with Betano