Man City vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: City set for Domestic Double

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup final encounter this Saturday at 15:00.

The FA Cup final is an all-Manchester affair for the second successive year and, just like last season, it looks like the Premier League champions will be the ones celebrating at Wembley on Saturday.

Man City vs Man Utd Betting Tips

City look set to take command

Manchester City are hot favourites to add the FA Cup to their trophy haul at rivals Manchester United’s expense on Saturday and it is difficult to see the Red Devils living with the Premier League champions at Wembley.

It took just 12 seconds for Pep Guardiola’s side to take the initiative when the teams met in last year’s final and while United got back on terms with a Bruno Fernandes penalty before the interval, they may not be able to go in at the break level on this occasion.

City have led at half-time in five of their last six victories, including Sunday’s 3-1 success over West Ham which sealed their fourth successive Premier League title.

Once again it is likely that they will fly out of the blocks, this time at Wembley.

Take a chance on Rodri having a big say

City have plenty of potential matchwinners, not least the Premier League’s top goalscorer Erling Haaland. But there is a decent chance that, just like last year, their goals could come from midfield.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in the 2-1 win last season, and it would not be a huge surprise if Spain’s Rodri rose to the occasion again.

He was on hand to score the winning goal in last season’s Champions League final win over Inter Milan and showed he knows exactly where the goal is when his strike calmed City’s nerves in the second half of their victory over the Hammers.

That was his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign and Rodri can make his mark again.

Amrabat could go into the book

The Manchester United midfield could be doing a lot of chasing in an attempt to keep Manchester City at bay, so they could be vulnerable when it comes to going into the referee’s book.

Sofyan Amrabat looks a decent bet to be cautioned, having received a yellow card in three of his last four appearances for the Red Devils.

The Moroccan committed five fouls in last week’s 3-2 win over Newcastle and was also booked when City won 3-0 at Old Trafford in October, so it would not be surprising if he added another card to his collection.

