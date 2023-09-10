Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 Goalscorer in Euro 2024 qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland predictions and betting tips as they meet in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Michael O’Neill returned to Windsor Park sensing an opportunity to make a run at the Euros in what looked like an open group. However, his injury-hit Northern Ireland side already looks out of the running ahead of Sunday’s visit to Astana.

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 11/10 with bet365

Kazakhstan to win @ 23/10 with bet365

Askhat Tagybergen to score at any time @ 9/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Worries for Kazakhstan at the back

After losing 1-0 to Finland in their first game of this break, Kazakhstan have conceded in each of their three home games in Group H. They lost 2-1 to Slovenia in March before producing a 3-2 win over Denmark, so Astana has seen some entertaining games.

Northern Ireland are fresh from a 4-2 loss in Slovenia, a game which exposed their own defensive concerns. O’Neill’s success with his side arose from having a strong defensive foundation but he has been unable to build on that, with Northern Ireland having conceded in every game since their 2-0 win over San Marino.

Both teams have scored in four of Kazakhstan’s last five home games, while Northern Ireland have found the net in six of their last eight away internationals. Look to both sides to notch on this occasion.

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 11/10 with bet365

Injury-hit Northern Ireland to fall short

Northern Ireland’s fortunes took a turn for the worse after O’Neill left and his return to the fold has yet to reap any reward. With four defeats from five in their qualifying group, any faint hopes of making it to Germany were wiped out with that midweek loss in Slovenia.

While losing narrowly to Denmark and Finland early on could be excused, the campaign fell apart in June when Kazakhstan claimed a 1-0 win at Windsor Park.

With the hosts winning three of their last five at home, take them to beat a Northern Ireland side who are suffering without a raft of important players. Injury has taken its toll on them in 2023 and this looks set to be another defeat. With the hosts conceding in each of their last five at home, consider also backing Kazakhstan to win and both teams to score at 13/2.

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Tip 2: Kazakhstan to win @ 23/10 with bet365

Tagybergen to build off league form

Finally, this isn’t a game featuring standout goalscorers but it’s still likely that both sides can find the net. Given that, there is value to be found in backing forward Askhat Tagybergen to notch on Sunday. The Ordabasy player is the highest-scoring Kazakhstan player in their domestic league, with ten goals to his name.

He has already scored in two of their qualifiers and, at 9/2, he looks like a nicely-priced outsider to find the net at any time. When you consider that Northern Ireland’s vulnerable backline shipped four goals in their last game, Kazakhstan’s in-form marauders ought to fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet.

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Tip 3: Askhat Tagybergen to score at any time @ 9/2 with bet365