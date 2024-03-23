Ireland vs Belgium Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 goalscorer tip for friendly showdown

Our football betting expert offers his Ireland vs Belgium predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly in Dublin on Saturday.

In their first match under interim manager John O’Shea, the Republic of Ireland will be keen to put a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign behind them and test themselves against one of Europe’s elite, Belgium.

Ireland vs Belgium Betting Tips

Belgium to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Lois Openda to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

Jan Vertonghen to be shown a card @ 4/1 with bet365

Red Devils should stamp their class

Not only did Belgium go undefeated in Euro 2024 qualifying, winning six and drawing two of their eight games, but they have also won both of their friendly encounters since their disappointing World Cup campaign of two years ago.

Those friendly successes were recorded in Germany and at home to Serbia and, even in the absence of injured stars Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, they should have too much quality for a new-look Ireland in Dublin.

The Boys in Green’s only two wins in their last nine internationals have come against minnows Gibraltar while they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium in their latest match in November, another friendly against New Zealand.

O’Shea’s appointment may trigger an upturn in form but, even accounting for their absentees, Belgium represent a significant hike in grade for the Irish.

Premier League quartet Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans are all included in the visitors' squad, so odds-against quotes about the Red Devils could look very big come the full-time whistle.

Ireland v Belgium Tip 1: Belgium to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Free-scoring Openda one to watch out for

The injury to Lukaku could be good news for Leipzig’s lively forward Lois Openda, who will be hoping he can replicate his club form on the international stage.

Openda has scored only two goals in 14 international appearances for Belgium but he has been scoring with regularity for Leipzig this season, netting 19 times in 26 appearances.

Only Bayern Munich hotshot Harry Kane and Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy have scored more Bundesliga goals this season than Openda, who should relish the chance to get at an Ireland rearguard composed largely of mid-table Premier League and Championship defenders.

Ireland v Belgium Tip 2: Lois Openda anytime goalscorer @ 11/4 with bet365

Vertonghen vulnerable to pace

Cards tend to be at a premium in friendly fixtures but a small chance should be taken on veteran Jan Vertonghen, now 36 and plying his trade with Anderlecht, picking up a booking.

Vetonghen’s playing time is often limited nowadays and, in any case, he has been vulnerable to pace for some time, which could leave the centre-back in a spot of bother when Ireland attempt to utilise their speed on the counter.

Even so, highly-touted Ireland youngster Evan Ferguson, who plays for Brighton in the Premier League, has the attributes to give the former Tottenham defender plenty of cause for concern.

Ireland v Belgium Tip 3: Jan Vertonghen to be shown a card @ 4/1 with bet365