Ipswich vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips: Home side backed at above Evens in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Ipswich vs Sunderland predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash at 17:30.

When the season began one could been forgiven for being shocked at the performances Ipswich were putting in, as the League One promotees rose through the ranks to second. They still sit here, yet living under a cloud now, as they must contend with Sunderland.

Ipswich vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Ipswich to Win @21/20 with bet365

Over 5 Ipswich Corners @1/1 with bet365

Over 4 Sunderland Corners @5/6 with bet365

Southampton and Leeds have closed the gap to the Tractor Boys, who now sit just three points ahead of them. The Black Cats meanwhile are looking to remain in the playoff places, sitting in sixth, yet they can feel the walls closing in around them.

Tractor Boys getting back on track

Despite currently being a five-game winless streak, we all know that these things don't last forever, particularly should they wish to maintain their promotion push.

There seems to be no better time for this than against a Sunderland team that has struggled on the road of late.

Culminating in only winning one of their last seven when away from the Stadium of Light, something that bodes well for Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys themselves have only lost one at home all season long and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak at Portman Road.

Ipswich have matched up with Sunderland in the Championship thrice before, winning all three of these clashes, most recently in August of last year.

A bounce-back win is exactly what the doctor ordered and considering their head-to-head form looks set to remedy their issues.

Ipswich vs Sunderland Tip 1: Ipswich to Win @21/20 with bet365

Cornering the farmer's market

Ipswich has been impressing at home, and this has brought a flurry of corners, something that should be banked on in this clash.

Averaging 6.77 per home game brings the over-5 line firmly into play, with them having hit this in a massive 77% of their games to this point.

As they look to get their groove back, attacking play should bring with it a host of corners for the home side.

Ipswich vs Sunderland Tip 2: Over 5 Ipswich Corners @1/1 with bet365

Black Cats scratching at the corners

Whilst Sunderland looks set to finish on the wrong end of the scoreline, they will certainly put up a fight, something that should earn them corners.

This is an area within which they have performed well in, particularly away from home, earning an average of 7.08, and hitting the over-four line in 77% of their road games.

The Black Cats have been impressive from set pieces this year, something they will be targeting in a game they come into as underdogs.

Ipswich vs Sunderland Tip 3: Over 4 Sunderland Corners @5/6 with bet365