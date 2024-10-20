Get three Hull vs Sunderland predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 15:00 Championship clash (20/10/2024).

Sunday just sees the single Championship clash take shape, as one of the league leaders, Sunderland, gets set to travel to Hull. The Tigers were playoff pushers last term but now sit squarely mid-table, needing to recoup some points and places.

Hull vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Double Chance - Hull or Draw @8/15 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 2.5 Goals @8/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 4.5 Sunderland Shots on Target @13/8 with bet365

Clash of the Cats

Heading into the weekend, Sunderland topped the table. Yesterday’s results may have shifted this around a touch, but the Black Cats may struggle on a visit to the Tigers' den.

It hasn’t been going all that well for Regis Le Bris' side on the road lately, with back-to-back losses hampering their efforts in the league. As a particularly dismal outing against Plymouth offers insights.

Hull rests a single place above Argyle in the table, and if Sunderland struggled there, another trip south is unlikely to bode too well for them.

The KC Stadium has equally been an unhappy hunting ground for the Black Cats of late, with their 1-0 victory here last term, their first since 2017.

Victory over Sunderland in their most recent game with them follows Hull into this meeting, as well as a track record of keeping them at bay at home, three draws in their last four, and with the double chance in play, either will do.

Hull vs Sunderland Tip 1: Double Chance - Hull or Draw @8/15 with bet365

Goals in Great Store

Last season appeared to be little more than a blip for both sides, as both clashes ended 1-0, a break from their usual matchups, where goals are always the norm.

This has persisted into their regular contests this term, as Hull are now on a four-game streak with four or more goals in it.

Sunderland are not slacking in this respect either, seeing the over 2.5 goals line hit in all, bar one, of their away matches so far.

With the lead of the league on the line the Black Cats are unlikely to take anything lying down, and with Hull pushing for points, a game for the neutral could be on the cards.

Hull vs Sunderland Tip 2: Over 2.5 Goals @8/11 with bet365

Tigers being Tested

Sunderland may have been struggling on the road recently, but it isn’t for a lack of trying, and these efforts will not abandon them as they journey to Hull.

The Black Cats have been averaging 6.00 shots on target per away game this term so far, against opponents of a similar calibre to the Tigers.

As such the 4.5 line offers a touch of safety in this respect, yet Hull have only managed to keep one clean sheet all term, demonstrating their perhaps lack of defensive acumen.

Sunderland have been racking up the shots on target, something that will persist this Sunday afternoon.

Hull vs Sunderland Tip 3: Over 4.5 Sunderland Shots on Target @13/8 with bet365