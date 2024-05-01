How to Bet on Virtual Football: Complete Guide to Betting on Virtual Football Online in the UK

Learn all about how to bet on virtual football with our expert’s complete guide to betting on virtual football markets with UK bookmakers.

Virtual football is a newer invention in the realm of betting, whereby bookmakers simulate their own football matches, and then allow users to bet on them.

The virtual football match is similar to the popular video games, Fifa, Pro Evolution Soccer or Football Manager, simulating chances, goals, free kicks, corners and much more.

How does virtual Football Betting work?

Virtual football betting is essentially a simulated match of football created by the bookmaker, and then played out in a simulator.

This includes international matches, top flight leagues and even European competitions.

The matches occur in three minute intervals, with the matches then being simulated within these intervals.

The sides and players included are all approximate to the real life teams and the odds are designed to reflect this, with the better sides being favourites and so on.

It also must be said that these games are completely impartial with the scores and results being played out completely unbiasedly.

What Virtual Football markets are available?

There are loads of different betting markets available for users to choose from when playing virtual football.

These are not the same across all betting sites but the most commonly found are:

Full Time Result

Goals Over/Unders

Team To Score Yes/No

Both Teams To Score

Correct Score

Some bookmakers however do provide wider markets such as:

Double Chance

Half Time/Full Time

Handicap Result

First Goalscorer

These are some of the markets that are available when betting on virtual football, however the selection does differ from bookmaker to bookmaker, so be sure to check before betting.

Key Differences between Virtual and Traditional Football Betting

There are some major differences for players to be aware of when switching between traditional and virtual football betting and these are as follows.

Virtual Football Betting Traditional Football Betting Matches Computer-simulated Real-life games Schedule Available 24/7 Fixed according to real-world schedules Duration Short, usually a few minutes Standard 90-minute game Outcome Determined by a random number generator Influenced by real-world factors (players, form, weather, etc.) Betting Opportunities High, due to rapid match turnaround Limited by the number of real-world games

Things to Keep and Eye out for in Virtual Football Betting

In the world of virtual football betting, success often lies in the details. Here are some lesser-known strategies that can give bettors a competitive edge.

One of the secrets is to focus on the underdogs. Unlike real-life football where the stronger team typically wins, in virtual football, the outcomes are randomly generated.

This means the underdogs have just as good a chance of winning as the favourites. Betting on these teams can often yield more substantial returns.

Another insider tip is to utilise in-game statistics. These stats, displayed during each match, can provide valuable insights into potential outcomes.

Although the results are ultimately random, bettors who pay close attention to these stats may be able to predict trends and patterns.

A third strategy lies in understanding the intricacies of the virtual football leagues. Some platforms offer both domestic and international virtual leagues, each with their unique dynamics.

By figuring out these nuances, bettors can make more informed decisions when placing their bets.

Best Betting Sites for Virtual Football

bet365

bet365’s high-quality simulations provide one of the best user experiences out there, with high definition and specifically tailored commentary offered, and with this, bettors can almost feel like they are there, whilst still getting the short-term benefits.

The markets on offer are also impressively wide, allowing users to play on the biggest selection of options out there, including goalscorer markets which in virtual football are quite rare.

They also have a brand new ‘Soccer Matchday’ virtual football market. This is where instead of focusing on one game, eight are played out simultaneously with players being kept up to date with the scores.

This can open up the opportunity to combine the short-term thrills of virtual football betting, and the crafting of accas for players to explore.

It is in the sheer range and quality of bet365’s virtual football markets that they stand head and shoulders above the rest.

William Hill

William Hill draws a close second to bet365 in this regard, as they still provide high-quality streams, most of which having some sort of commentary of them.

These can still bring a quasi-real-life feel to the betting, serving only to engage players in these virtual betting markets. Users will not be disappointed in these, providing an excellent experience.

William Hill’s markets are only slightly smaller than that of bet365, but they do also have the ‘Soccer Matchday’ markets, and all the opportunities this opens up.

On the whole William Hill offers an excellent alternative for players to explore, should they wish to give virtual betting a try.

Betfred

Betfred are a firm fan favourite in the UK and have of course got their very own virtual football markets.

These too come with the same high level of simulation and user experience, all with live commentary.

We found this to be a stand-out feature within the Betfred virtual betting markets, as all streams were of extremely high quality, offering an almost first-hand experience.

This certainly makes up for their markets being somewhat limited when compared with others on this list. However, these do surpass most other bookmakers out there.

Betfred certainly avails themselves well in this regard and provides their players with an excellent hub for virtual betting.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes really specialises in the UK virtual football betting scene, in the fact that they have tonnes of games to choose from, going on 24/7.

Allowing players to always find a match that might take their fancy, as often there are four or more running at once.

This avoids penning players in, giving them more freedom on how and what matches they choose to wager on, instead of them only having one option to explore.

And whilst their available betting markets are a touch smaller than many others on this list, we found that the sheer range of games to choose from more than made up for this.

For those looking for true variation and choice in their virulent football betting, Ladbrokes is the place to go.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet more than live up to the rest of the competition on this list in terms of quality and quantity of their streams, with matches setting off every three minutes.

Whilst this may not match the levels provided by Ladbrokes it is more than enough bettors, and the high-definition streams with commentary provide an excellent overall experience for players.

It must be noted that whilst their betting markets for these virtual matches are significantly smaller than many others on this list, it is made up for with some unique betting options.

The ability to wager on the ‘Double Chance’ market is something that not all bookmakers offer for their virtual football games.

A perfect option for those who like to hedge their bets and play the probability game in football betting, the double chance market offers the perfect opportunity to do so.

This is not regularly offered by many bookmakers and is definitely a reason to check out Sky Bet’s virtual markets, even if it is just to try their hand at a bit of probability betting.

Virtual Football Betting FAQs

What is virtual football betting?

Virtual football betting when bookmakers will simulate their own games of football, involving real teams, and then allow punters to wager on these games.

Think of it as being similar to Football Manager, but instead of controlling one of the sides, players are betting on the outcomes of these simulated games.

Who has virtual football betting?

Loads of bookmakers are offering these virtual football betting markets these days.

Players can usually find this in their A-Z of sports markets menu.

Which bookmaker is the best for virtual football betting?

bet365, ranks among the best for their virtual football betting markets, both in their pieces and range of selections.

Paddy Power comes a close second, but both are excellent options.

How long does a virtual football game take?

Virtual football matches usually take no longer than three minutes, this can sometimes be a touch longer or shorter depending on the amount of action that goes on.