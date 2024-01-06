Gillingham vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Upset on the Cards in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Gillingham vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips as the two meet at Priestfield in the FA Cup.

Gillingham didn’t come out of the draw looking too peachy, having managed to pull the Premier League side Sheffield United in the third round. The Blades have failed to impress in their return to the big time, yet could make up for it with a cup run.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Double Chance - Gillingham or Draw @13/10 with bet365

Under 3 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Over 3 Gillingham Corners @10/11 with bet365

Gills dodging the Blades

Currently sitting 10th in League Two the Gills couldn’t have fared much worse than getting the Blades, however, with home-field advantage and the magic of the cup on their side, an upset could well be in the making.

Gillingham will be in high spirits as well, having claimed two back-to-back wins on the bounce, and the potential to do so giant killing should rile up them and their fans, making for a fraught arrival for Sheffield.

The Blades meanwhile have been truly appalling on the road, losing eight of their ten games, and failing to claim a single win.

They also exited the League Cup in woeful fashion losing on penalties to Lincoln City, with both sides having gone goalless in regulation.

An upset could well be on the cards, as Gillingham are able to claim either the win or draw for the double chance to land.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Double Chance - Gillingham or Draw @13/10 with bet365

Low Scoring Affair

Both of these sides sit rock bottom of their respective leagues in terms of scoring, and whilst this may not set this up as the most entertaining of clashes, it should bring the under well into play.

The Blades have only managed to score 15 goals all season, going at less than a goal and game, and the Gills do not see this improve them having scored 21 goals in 25 games.

Gillingham also, however, has an impressive defensive record only conceding an average of 1.2 goals per game, as they will be looking for their defensive staunchness to shine through.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Under 3 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Gills having to take to the air

The disparity between the two sides is major enough considering the gap between the Premier League and League Two, and should Gillingham want a way into this game it will most likely come via their set-piece play.

With this in mind, they should be aiming to rack up some corners, particularly against the Blades who seemingly cannot stop their opponents from earning these.

The Gills earn an average of 5.85 corners per game and have never failed to have at least three in any of their home games.

Meanwhile, the Blades give up a massive amount of them averaging 8.3 conceded, and having conceded six or more in every single away game to this point.

Look for Gillingham to continue to earn their regular allotment of corners, whilst the Blades continue to give these up.

Gillingham vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Over 3 Gillingham Corners @10/11 with bet365