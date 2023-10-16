Gibraltar vs Ireland Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/1 Tip for Euro 2024 qualifying clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Gibraltar vs Ireland predictions and betting tips ahead of Monday's Euro 2024 qualifier.

Ireland's dreams of Euro 2024 qualification hung by a thread at the start of the current international break, but the Boys in Green will at least be confident of beating group minnows Gibraltar as they look to build towards the future.

Gibraltar vs Ireland Betting Tips

Under 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Evan Ferguson to two or more goals @ 13/5 with bet365

Ireland to win 3-0 @ 5/1 with bet365

Unlikely to be raining goals in Portugal

Ireland have found goals hard to come by in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, and they may struggle to turn on the style when they take on Gibraltar in Portugal.

The reverse fixture saw the Boys in Green win 3-0 in Dublin, but they had 32 shots in that match which illustrates that they are not the most clinical in front of goal.

Gibraltar have found it even tougher to score, however, failing to find the net in their first five qualifiers, but their defence has been more solid than perhaps many casual observers would have expected.

Los Llanis conceded more than four goals in just one of their first five games in the section, despite facing European giants France and the Netherlands in that time, making under 3.5 goals an appealing option.

Gibraltar vs Ireland Tip 1: Under 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Fantastic Ferguson can top up his tally

If any player is to take the game by the scruff of the neck and make sure there’s goals in the Algarve then it looks likely to be Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson.

A breakout star for the Seagulls last season, Ferguson has picked up where he left off this term, netting four times in eight outings in the Premier League, and he could add to his international tally against Gibraltar.

The 18-year-old scored one of Ireland's three goals in the reverse fixture and had four shots on the Gibraltar goal in total.

If Stephen Kenny’s side can create the same number of chances against Los Llamis this time around, there is every chance that Ferguson will better that total in Portugal.

Odds of 13/5 about the Irish sensation scoring two or more goals could prove to be generous.

Gibraltar vs Ireland Tip 2: Evan Ferguson to score over 2 goals @ 13/5 with bet365

Three and easy for Boys in Green

Goals from Michael Johnston, Ferguson and Adam Idah got the job done for Ireland in Dublin and the same scoreline looks an appealing one.

The Boys in Green wasted numerous chances in the reverse fixture and their lack of a cutting edge may stop them racking up a cricket score in the Algarve.

Ferguson is likely to have a say on proceedings, but with a lack of obvious goal threats outside of the Brighton forward, the Irish may have to settle for another three-goal success.

Four of Gibraltar's first five defeats were by a 3-0 scoreline and, at 5-1, that outcome appeals again.

Gibraltar vs Ireland Tip 3: Ireland to win 3-0 @ 5/1 with bet365