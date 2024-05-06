Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Eagles can extend unbeaten run

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips ahead of Monday evening’s 8pm kick-off.

Palace go into the clash unbeaten in their last four matches, a run that has seen them move away from the relegation zone and into 14th.

In contrast, United have won just one of their last six league games and they are clinging onto a place in the top six.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Crystal Palace to win @ 5/4 with Betano

Michael Olise 1+ Assists @ 11/8 with Betano

Harry Maguire 2+ Fouls @ 8/5 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Betano sign up offer

Already got a Betano account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Palace growing in belief under Glasner

Oliver Glasner was appointed Crystal Palace boss in late February and gained victory in his first game – a 3-0 home success over Burnley.

The Eagles then went five matches without a win, with some fans and pundits wondering whether they had made the right appointment.

There are no such concerns now though, with three wins and a draw in their last four matches and playing some impressive football as well.

Palace’s last two home games have seen them beat West Ham and Newcastle whilst scoring seven goals in the process.

The hosts are seeking a league double over United, after securing a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in September’s reverse fixture.

The Eagles also have a good recent home record against the Red Devil, going unbeaten in their last three meetings (one win and two draws).

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Tip 1: Crystal Palace to win @ 5/4 with Betano

Olise can pull the strings

It’s been a stop-start season for Michael Olise due to injury, but he has shone when he has been involved, especially in the last month.

The French Under 21 international has made just 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, with five of those coming from the bench.

The 22-year-old has still managed to bag seven goals and claim 20 assists, and he remains key to Palace’s chances on Monday.

Olise scored the opener in the 5-2 success over West Ham and with doubts over Eberechi Eze’s fitness, he could be given the task of unlocking the United backline.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Tip 2: Michael Olise 1+ Assist @ 11/8 with Betano

Maguire faces a testing evening

With the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane struggling with injury in recent weeks, Harry Maguire has enjoyed a consistent run in the United team.

Erik ten Hag has seen his men concede 14 goals in their last six games in all competitions and the United defence face a real test on Monday night.

Palace frontman Jean-Phillipe Mateta has scored four goals in the last three games and will pose a real physical challenge to the England centre back.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Tip 3: Harry Maguire 2+ Fouls 8/5 with Betano