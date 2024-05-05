Chelsea vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Chelsea can give Hammers the blues

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs West Ham predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

Chelsea will look to continue their positive end to the Premier League campaign and pick up some bragging rights against a London rival, West Ham, in the process at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs West Ham Betting Tips

With just two defeats in their last 12 games in all competitions, the Blues have started to make progress under manager Mauricio Pochettino, after what has so far been a turbulent first season for the Argentine.

As for West Ham, with just one win in their last nine games in all competitions, their season has stalled, with speculation mounting on the future of David Moyes at the London Stadium.

Things won’t get any easier for the Hammers on Sunday and the hosts might well give Moyes the blues come the full-time whistle.

Chelsea making Stamford Bridge a fortress

Chelsea’s shortcomings this season have been well documented, with the former title contenders languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table.

However, there have been positive signs in recent weeks for better times ahead, especially looking at the Blues’ home record.

Unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions at The Bridge, while winning six of those, Chelsea have made their west London home a tough place to play for visiting sides.

West Ham have only won once in their last 18 trips to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea should be able to rack up another victory. The Blues have also kept clean sheets in their last two home games and can make it three on the spin this weekend.

Palmer can enhance Euro claims once again

Much of Chelsea’s home success in recent weeks has been down to summer signing Cole Palmer, who now appears to be a shoo-in for England’s Euro 2024 squad.

With 20 Premier League goals to his name, the former Manchester City forward has become the main man at Chelsea and has been particularly effective at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer has scored 12 goals in Chelsea’s last seven league games at home, bagging the opening goal in four of those matches.

The talented 21-year-old is good value to open the scoring again this weekend in this all-London affair.

Corners at a premium for Hammers

When it comes to the corner stats in the Premier League, only three teams have been awarded fewer than West Ham this season.

With 151 corners over the course of the league campaign so far at an average of 4.3, it’s no stretch to see the Hammers go under four corners at Stamford Bridge, with the hosts expected to see far more of the ball.

