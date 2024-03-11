Chelsea vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips for their Premier League meeting on Monday evening.

Chelsea are still to consistently click under Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentinian admitted that he understood the criticism from the stands during last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Brentford.

That could lead to another fiery atmosphere at Stamford Bridge on Monday, with visitors Newcastle - 3-0 winners over Wolves in their last game - primed to take advantage of any uncertainty.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Newcastle to win @ 13/5 with bet365

Anthony Gordon anytime goalscorer @ 5/2 with bet365

Moises Caicedo to be booked @ 21/10 with bet365

Toon can take the Bridge

For all the criticism, there are reasons for Chelsea's issues, with injuries preventing Pochettino from settling on a regular XI.

The Blues could still qualify for Europe via the FA Cup, but doing so through the league standings looks beyond them.

They are four points behind the Toon, who have also struggled to keep their players fit.

Eddie Howe is starting to get some bodies back, though, with Joe Willock impressing against Wolves, in only his second start since November.

Chelsea are improving but are too inconsistent to back with confidence, so the real value lies in favouring Newcastle to back up their 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture by recording their first win at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to win @ 13/5 with bet365

Gordon too good to ignore

There was a spell in the summer of 2022 when Anthony Gordon looked set for Chelsea, but he stayed at Everton before eventually signing for Newcastle in January 2023.

The delay seems to have worked for Gordon, who has been the Magpies' most consistent forward this season, largely avoiding injury to net 10 goals in all competitions.

That includes three in his team's last four, while he also scored in November's reverse fixture. In fact, his first goal for the Toon came in the pair's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on the final day of last season.

The 23-year-old's form and ability to play both out wide and through the middle as a central striker have made him a candidate for England's Euro 2024 squad and he could strike again on Monday.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 2: Anthony Gordon anytime goalscorer @ 5/2 with bet365

Caicedo a card candidate

Caught in the melee of Chelsea's seemingly ad-hoc transfer policy has been midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian was signed from Brighton for north of £100m and whether it was the pressure of the fee, the chaos of the situation, or a simple lack of form, he struggled to get going before Christmas.

Caicedo now seems to be finding form, but remains a rough diamond, receiving four cautions in his last eight outings.

The 22-year-old's role alongside Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher is becoming increasingly defined and he seems happy to do the dirty work.

A midfield showdown with Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes could contribute to a lively encounter and Caicedo might play his way into the book again.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 3: Moises Caicedo to be booked @ 21/10 with bet365