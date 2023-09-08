Bromley vs Maidenhead United Predictions and Betting Tips: National League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Bromley vs Maidenhead United predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet in the National League.

With the international break curtailing many of Europe’s top leagues, football fans must turn to the National League for their weekend round up of games. Coming straight out of here and to our screens is Bromley vs Maidenhead United on TNT Sports at 15:00 this Saturday.

Bromley vs Maidenhead United Betting Tips

Bromley to Win @1/1 with bet365

Both Teams To Score - No - @19/20 with bet365

Michael Cheek to Score @5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bromley in fighting form

The last five games have gone exactly the way that Bromley would’ve wanted as they are unbeaten here including winning both of their two matches.

Maidenhead on the other hand have been performing dismally when away from home, not winning on the road since the start of the season and failing to score in three of their last matches.

Bromley will be looking to kick on from their good form and make it three from three, and in turn leapfrog Maidenhead in the table.

This could end up proving crucial to their season and survival in the league.

Bromley vs Maidenhead Tip 1: Bromley to Win @1/1 with bet365

Maidenhead Miserable record

Maidenhead have failed to score in their last three matches, one such of these being away and they could well follow suit in this trip to Bromley.

Two of these matches were to side below themselves and Bromely, perhaps signalling some issues they face against embattled, lower table sides.

Bromely have scored in all but one of their last matches and could well get on the scoresheet early, but one struggles to see where Maidenhead’s goals will come from.

Bromley vs Maidenhead Tip 2: Both Teams To Score - No - @19/20 with bet365

Cheek Chomping at the Bit

Michael Cheek has been Bromley’s danger man in recent times and looks good value to continue his scoring ways against Maidenhead this weekend.

He has netted twice in their last three games, narrowly missing out on making this three from three last time out against Altrincham.

Making up for this could well be at the forefront of his mind.

Bromley vs Maidenhead Tip 3: Michael Cheek to Score @5/4 with bet365