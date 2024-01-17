Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Upset backed in FA Cup Replay

Our football betting expert offers his Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup replay this Wednesday.

Blackpool will have been pleased to earn a replay, taking Nottingham Forest back to Bloomfield Road, having defeated them 4-1 in last year's contest. This will sit prevalent in the mind of Forest fans, who saw their side drop like stone pre-Christmas.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

A new manager bounce has since come into effect at Forest as Nuno Espirito Santo took over and helped the side defeat both Manchester United and Newcastle. However, nothing lasts forever, and Santo may forgo the cup, choosing instead to focus on their league efforts.

Tangerines can pick off the Trees

Blackpool have been impressing at home of late, and this rout of Forest last year no doubt lives long in the memory. Combined this may prove enough for the League One side to put one over on the Tricky Trees.

Four wins on the bounce at home for the Tangerines places them well coming into the match, as the seaside stadium should be rocking as they attempt to pull off an upset.

Morale should be high in the home camp, having beaten Forest 4-1 nearly a year and a week ago to the day, in the same contest.

Forest went winless in six games on the bounce, away from home, before finally beating Newcastle, yet the effect of Nuno may be dissipating as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Tangerines in their most recent game.

Blackpool may be able to pull off the whole upset or at least keep the game level till the 90 minutes is up. The double chance keeps both of these in play and at near evens looks great value.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Double Chance - Blackpool or Draw @10/11 with bet365

History pointing in one direction

Both teams look set to get on the scoresheet in this one, as the history between these two sides would suggest.

Every single clash between these two in the last nine years has seen both of them get a goal, including their two most recent games in the FA Cup.

Forest are likely to set the tone of the game also, and they haven't exactly kept it clean of late, having failed to keep a clean sheet in nine games on the bounce now.

Blackpool are the main worry for goals in this game yet they should be able to get one against a lacklustre Forest defence.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @4/6 with bet365

Connolly cracking heads

Callum Connolly has become the enforcer of this Blackpool side, a role he will no doubt have to reprise, should his side wish to get something out of the match.

A fiery performance will be required on the coast, as they will look to make it tough for Forest to progress up the pitch.

The tired and tested method has seen many sides succeed against bigger boys as they hope to make the game a more physical contest than Premier League sides are used to.

Connolly will be at the heart of this as he makes his presence felt in midfield. He currently leads the side in bookings and commits the most fouls out of anyone in the side bar the striker Jordan Rhodes.

He will look to crack the heads in the midfield, making this game become as physical as possible, and in turn, help his team on their way.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Callum Connolly to be Booked @15/8 with bet365