Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma Predictions and Betting Tips: Bundesliga champions can finish the job in style

Our football betting expert offers his best Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final tie.

Unbeaten Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are in a strong position to gain a place in the Europa League final in Dublin after a 2-0 win in the away leg of their semi-final against Roma.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma Betting Tips

Bayer Leverkusen -1 on handicap @ 13/10 with Betano

Florian Wirtz to score at any time @ 6/4 with Betano

Brian Cristante anytime carded @ 7/4 with Betano

Hard to go against rampant Leverkusen

One of the most amazing statistics of this football season is that Bayer Leverkusen have still yet to taste defeat in any competition and their progress to the Europa League final should be a matter of routine for Xabi Alonso’s men.

Their passage to Dublin looks straightforward after their 2-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico last week against Roma, who have triumphed in just one of their last five matches.

Leverkusen look unlikely to hold back despite their comfortable margin and they have scored a whopping 91 goals in 24 matches at the BayArena this season.

It would be easy for the Italians’ heads to drop if they find themselves going behind early on, so expect the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions to twist the knife if they get the opportunity and they should be taken to win Thursday’s second leg by at least two goals.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma Tip 1: Bayer Leverkusen -1 on handicap @ 13/10 with Betano

Wirtz in red hot goalscoring form

Leverkusen’s ascent to the top of the German game has been a great team effort, but one of the real standout performers has been Florian Wirtz and the 21-year-old is capable of leaving his mark on another night to remember.

Wirtz has scored 18 goals and made 15 assists at the hub of what Alonso’s side have created and his strike in the first leg was his seventh goal in as many games.

The German international scored a hat-trick in a recent home league victory over Werder Bremen and looks a good price to bolster his tally against his Serie A opponents on Thursday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma Tip 2: Florian Wirtz to score at any time @ 6/4 with Betano

Cristante could find a way into the book

Roma’s Argentinian midfielder Leonardo Paredes has picked up 14 yellows in Serie A this season, but the best value in the to be booked market could be his team-mate Brian Cristante.

He was cautioned in the first leg and in the quarter-final against Milan, taking his tally in this year’s competition to four, and Cristante has committed a team-high 13 Europa League fouls this season.

The midfielder has been booked 13 times in all competitions this season and could fall foul of the referee again in Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma Tip 3: Brian Cristante anytime carded @ 7/4 with Betano