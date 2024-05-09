Atalanta vs Marseille Predictions and Betting Tips: Serie A side can advance to Dublin

Our football betting expert offers his Atalanta vs Marseille predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg.

This semi-final is finely poised after last week’s 1-1 draw in France and now, back in Bergamo, Atalanta will hope they can seal their place in the club’s first-ever major European final at the expense of Marseille.

Atalanta vs Marseille Betting Tips

Atalanta to win and both teams to score @ 27/10 with Betano (Bet Boost)

Mario Pasalic to score anytime @ 11/5 with Betano

Samuel Gigot to be shown a card @ 12/5 with Betano

The Italians, who have already knocked out continental heavyweights Sporting Lisbon and Liverpool en-route to the final four, now have former European champions OM in their sights.

La Dea can seal place in dream final

Atalanta remains one of the more unfashionable teams hailing from Italy but La Dea are just 90 minutes away from booking a place in the Europa League final in Dublin.

Last week’s 1-1 draw in southern France means they go into the second leg as favourites to progress.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have impressively forged their way through the competition, first finishing ahead of Sporting to land the spoils in Group D before seeing off the Portuguese giants again in the last 16.

Their 3-1 aggregate win over Liverpool was a stunning, unexpected success as they deservedly triumphed 3-0 at Anfield, and now they can overcome Marseille too.

Atalanta have won three of their five home games in the competition, beating Rakow Czestochowa and Sturm Graz in the group stage and drawing with Sporting 1-1.

Their only home loss at the Gewiss Stadium came against Liverpool (1-0) and that proved insignificant due to their fantastic victory at Anfield the previous week.

Furthermore, their home form in Serie A this term has also been good, with them winning 11 of their 16 games, losing just three times and drawing twice.

They have also progressed through to the Coppa Italia final, again underlining their cup pedigree, where they will face Juventus later this month, and they approach the second leg on the back of two solid home victories, beating Fiorentina 4-1 and Empoli 2-0.

Marseille usually score, though, having netted at least one in their last seven games. In fact, they have found the net in all but one of their 13 games in the competition thus far so backing both to score and a home win seems the approach to take.

Atalanta vs Marseille Tip 1: Atalanta to win and both teams to score @ 27/10 with Betano

Pasalic can inspire happy hosts

Mario Pasalic stands out when assessing the goalscorer options for the Italians.

The attacking midfielder is available at 11/5 to score anytime and has nabbed two goals in his last three games to take his tally for the season up to seven in all competitions.

The Croatian scored the final goal at Anfield in that memorable 3-0 success so has proven to be the man for the big occasion and he is also Atalanta’s chief penalty taker.

Therefore, siding with the 29-year-old to hurt Marseille on Thursday makes plenty of appeal.

Atalanta vs Marseille Tip 2: Mario Pasalic to score anytime @ 11/5 with Betano

Gigot a card magnet

If, as expected, Marseille are put under pressure in Bergamo, then the visitors’ defenders are susceptible to bookings.

Samuel Gigot has been handed the most yellows for the Ligue 1 side in the French top flight this season, picking up seven bookings, and he’s also been booked three times in the Europa League.

Gigot, who was suspended for the first leg, could have his hands full trying to keep Teun Koopmeiners, Ademola Lookman and Gianluca Scamacca quiet, so another yellow card could be forthcoming for the Frenchman.

Atalanta vs Marseille Tip 3: Samuel Gigot to be shown a card @ 12/5 with Betano