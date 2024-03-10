Aston Villa vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Thriller expected at Villa Park

Our football expert offers his Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips for Sunday's Premier League encounter at the new time of 13:00.

Aston Villa will look to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions when they welcome top-four rivals Tottenham to Villa Park on Sunday.

Top-four hopefuls to butt heads at Villa Park

We are approaching the business end of the season, with teams now realistically aware of their main rivals for their desired finishing positions come May.

Villa have a five-point cushion over Tottenham ahead of kick-off, but some sections of their fans will feel they cannot afford to lose, with Spurs also having a game in hand over them.

The hosts could make it four wins in a row against Spurs with another success this weekend, but they have lost three of their last four at home.

Tottenham have scored in every away game this season and the signs suggest that these two teams will cancel each other out.

The Midlands outfit have won three in a row in the league, but those successes came against lesser opposition in Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Luton and Spurs should provide a much sterner test.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 1: Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Watkins set to shine once again

Emery has worked wonders at Villa Park and his guidance of Ollie Watkins has proved especially important.

The England international has scored 16 goals in 27 league appearances this season and seven of those have come in his previous six outings in the Premier League.

Watkins netted in Villa's 2-1 win over Spurs in November and Ange Postecoglou's men remain vulnerable at the back.

Tottenham have only kept five clean sheets, often due to taking unnecessary risks both with and without the ball.

If they leave any space for Watkins, his current form suggests he will punish them.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Villa Park clash can steal the headlines

Liverpool's meeting with Manchester City is the biggest game of the day on Sunday, and rightly so, but that does not mean it will be the most entertaining.

Tottenham are joint-fourth in the total shots category with 409, while Villa are just behind them on 398. Both teams play on the front foot and more importantly for punters, they have been weak at the back.

Villa have conceded in each of their last six at home, allowing the opposition to net 13 goals, while Spurs have scored two or more in five consecutive away matches and eight of their previous 10 on the road.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 3: Both teams to score in both halves @ 11/2 with bet365

