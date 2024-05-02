Aston Villa vs Olympiakos Predictions and Betting Tips: Villans to steal Conference League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Olympiakos predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final.

Aston Villa needed a penalty shootout to overcome Lille in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals and the trophy favourites will be hoping for a more comfortable victory in the home leg of their semi-final tie against Olympiakos.

Aston Villa vs Olympiakos Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win & over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 Betano

Morgan Rogers anytime goalscorer @ 9/2 with Betano

Daniel Podence to be carded anytime @ 23/10 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Betano bonus code

Already got a Betano account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Vibrant Villa should claim entertaining first-leg win

Aston Villa remain on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League but their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed by Chelsea in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's men let slip a 2-0 lead, and Chelsea had an injury-time goal ruled out by VAR, so a high-scoring Villa win could be on the cards when they host Olympiakos.

They have beaten Lille 2-1 and Ajax 4-0 in their last two home games in the Conference League, and 13 of their 17 league matches since Christmas featured over 2.5 goals.

Olympiakos came through an extraordinary last-16 tie 7-5 on aggregate against Maccabi Tel Aviv before a 3-2 home win over Fenerbahce in their quarter-final first leg.

They could contribute to the goal tally at Villa Park but are likely to be outclassed over 90 minutes by a Villa side who are flying high in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Olympiakos Tip 1: Aston Villa to win & over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 Betano

Rogers can enhance his reputation with semi-final strike

Villa youngster Morgan Rogers is enjoying a breakthrough season, and the January signing is well worth backing to continue his hot streak in front of goal.

Rogers was the leading goalscorer in this term's EFL Cup, finding the net five times in five games for Championship side Middlesbrough, and he has gone on to establish himself in the Villa starting line-up.

His strike against Chelsea on Saturday made it three goals in his last four league appearances, and the confident 21-year-old should get chances against a leaky Olympiakos defence.

Aston Villa vs Olympiakos Tip 2: Morgan Rogers anytime goalscorer @ 9/2 with Betano

Wolves loanee could find himself in trouble at Villa Park

Daniel Podence scored for Wolves at Villa Park in the Premier League last season and the winger, now on loan at Olympiakos, will be hoping to repeat the feat on Thursday night.

However, the match betting suggests Villa should be the dominant force in the match so the Olympiakos forwards will have to put in a shift defensively.

The hosts pose a huge threat on the break with the pace of Rogers, Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby and striker Ollie Watkins and their Greek visitors may well have to resort to the odd tactical foul.

Podence has been booked four times in nine Europa League and Conference League starts this season and he also picked up five yellow cards in 20 league starts for Wolves last term.

Aston Villa vs Olympiakos Tip 3: Daniel Podence to be carded anytime @ 23/10 with Betano