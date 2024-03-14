Aston Villa vs Ajax Predictions and Betting Tips: Watkins can play key role in Villans progress

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Ajax predictions and betting tips for Thursday's Europa Conference League round of 16 clash.

The pair played out a 0-0 draw in Amsterdam in what was a tempestuous game, with both receiving red cards, but while Villa's home form has dropped off, they should be able to expose their out-of-form visitors.

Aston Villa vs Ajax Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Ollie Watkins anytime scorer @ 1/1 with bet365

Leon Bailey Over 0.5 assists @ 11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Excellent Emery can guide his team into the last eight

Few managers can match Unai Emery's European record, winning the Europa League on four occasions and he is aiming to become the second manager, after Jose Mourinho, to win both that competition and the Conference League in its short history.

Opposite number Jon van 't Schip has been around Ajax for most of his career as both a player and coach and took over last October following Maurice Steijn's dismissal.

The side has improved, but are still 29 points adrift of Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven and with them already out of the KNVB Becker, and fallen out of the Europa League, the Amsterdam club may as well go all out in this tournament.

Villa's previously impressive home record has been diminished by four defeats in five in all competitions, most recently being crushed 4-0 by Tottenham.

Their poor defensive showing will have encouraged Ajax, who have attacking talent in Bradley Brobbey and Kristian Hylnsson, but Emery will have a plan and his side should have too much.

Aston Villa vs Ajax Tip 1: Aston Villa to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Watkins can fire his side through

Emery's improvement of certain players has been notable, with striker Ollie Watkins undoubtedly one of those to have developed under the Spaniard's tutelage.

The 28-year-old has netted 22 goals for club and country in 2023-24 and scored five times in three outings prior to Villa's frustrations against Ajax and Tottenham.

Watkins is pushing to be Harry Kane's England understudy in the summer and will be keen to show he can do it on the European stage.

The former Brentford man has scored twice in this season's Conference League and Emery will want to put him front and centre on Thursday.

Aston Villa vs Ajax Tip 2: Ollie Watkins anytime scorer @ 1/1 with bet365

Bailey to bounce back after struggling against Spurs

Watkins' primary source of service could be Leon Bailey, who has provided three assists in the Conference League.

The Jamaican has had a strong season and is another who has clearly benefited from Emery's approach. However, he might be smarting after being subbed off against Spurs following a sedate 69 minutes.

Bailey may feel he has a point to prove and could come up with a fourth European assist of the season.

Aston Villa vs Ajax Tip 3: Leon Bailey Over 0.5 assists @ 11/4 with bet365