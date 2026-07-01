World Cup - Final Stage Seattle Stadium

Today's game between Belgium and Senegal will kick-off at Jul 1, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

Belgium vs Senegal is available to watch live in Canada across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belgium and Senegal meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Seattle Stadium, with both sides arriving at the knockout stage having scraped through a group phase that tested their nerves to the limit.

Rudi Garcia's Red Devils finished top of Group G, but only after a turbulent opening two games without a win. A 5-1 demolition of New Zealand on Matchday 3 settled the matter, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice and Romelu Lukaku coming off the bench to add a thunderous header. Belgium became the first European side since England in 1990 to win a World Cup group after failing to win their opening two fixtures.

Senegal's route to Seattle was even more precarious. Pape Thiaw's side lost to France and Norway before beating a ten-man Iraq 5-0 on the final group day, becoming the only third-placed team to advance with just three points. Papa Gueye scored twice off the bench in that win, while Sadio Mane went without a goal despite the emphatic scoreline.

The Lions of Teranga carry a significant absentee into this tie. First-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is ruled out with a knee sprain, meaning Mory Diaw will start between the posts. It is a blow Thiaw could do without against a Belgium attack that found its rhythm late in the group stage.

For Belgium, the old guard delivered when it mattered. Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku both contributed against New Zealand, and Garcia was pointed in his defence of his senior players after the win, dismissing pre-tournament criticism of the trio as unfair. The question now is whether that performance was a turning point or a one-off against limited opposition.

Senegal's matches have produced goals in abundance. Their five group-stage games generated 14 goals in total, and ten of their last 12 goals arrived after half-time, suggesting this fixture could come alive in the second period. Belgium will need to be defensively tighter than they were at times in the group stage.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium vs Senegal live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Belgium vs Senegal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Rudi Garcia has not confirmed a probable lineup for Belgium ahead of the Round of 32 clash, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Red Devils. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw is similarly yet to name a projected XI, with no suspension concerns reported for the Lions of Teranga at this stage. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy remains sidelined with a knee sprain and will not feature. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 16 E. Mendy

Form

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-1 win over New Zealand in the World Cup on June 27, a match in which Trossard scored twice. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Iran and 1-1 with Egypt in the group stage. Pre-tournament friendlies brought wins over Tunisia, 5-0, and Croatia, 2-0. Belgium scored 13 goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Senegal have won one and lost three of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Iraq in the World Cup on June 26, which followed defeats to Norway, 3-2, and France, 3-1, in the group stage. A 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia and a 3-2 loss to the United States in pre-tournament friendlies complete the run. Senegal scored 12 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Belgium and Senegal in the provided records. Tuesday's Round of 32 fixture at Seattle Stadium will be tracked as the first recorded encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Belgium finished as winners of Group G, while Senegal qualified from Group I in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Senegal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: