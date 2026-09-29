AFP
Zinedine Zidane sings praises of Michael Olise after Bayern star's late solo stunner seals France victory over Belgium
Olise produces solo magic in Brussels
In a tight encounter at the King Baudouin Stadium, it took a moment of pure inspiration from substitute Olise to break the deadlock in the 88th minute. Receiving the ball in his own half, the former Crystal Palace man controlled it with his shoulder before embarking on a direct, driving run that left the Belgian backline trailing. After shrugging off his marker, he showed immense composure to fire a low effort into the bottom corner, clinical enough to secure a victory that sawZidane go wild on the touchline.
Even without the injured Kylian Mbappe, France controlled much of the possession, though they struggled to find a way past Mark van Bommel’s well-organised defence until Olise’s late intervention changed the narrative of the match entirely.
- AFP
Zidane hails 'extraordinary' Bayern star
The French head coach was understandably delighted with the impact of his young winger, who entered the fray as a 77th-minute replacement for Bradley Barcola. Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the legendary playmaker was effusive in his praise for the 224-year-old's technical ability and game intelligence. Zidane clearly feels he has a special player on his hands as he continues to reshape the national team following the departure of Didier Deschamps earlier this year.
Regarding the match-winning goal, Zidane told reporters: "I saw him dribble past a defender, and I said to myself: 'He's going to score'. I was cheering him on with all my heart. He is an extraordinary talent. I love this type of player. When he plays, he wants to entertain the fans. But it doesn't stop there. He has a great sense of the game, he anticipates the opponent's movements, and he knows when to attack and when to drop back."
Dominant display despite missed chances
France will feel they should have put the game to bed much earlier, having registered 18 shots compared to Belgium’s 12. Desire Doue was particularly active in the final third, striking the woodwork during an impressive performance that saw him record five attempts on goal. Debutant Lucas da Cunha also came agonizingly close to scoring when his effort came back off the post, as the French youngsters looked to step up in the absence of their captain and talisman, Mbappe.
Belgium, managed by Mark van Bommel, proved to be a difficult nut to crack for much of the evening. The home side utilized the pace of Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio on the counter-attack, forcing Mike Maignan into several saves. However, the Belgian defense, which had remained disciplined for nearly 90 minutes, finally crumbled under the pressure of Olise’s direct running.
- AFP
Looking ahead for Les Bleus
Zidane's start to life as international manager has been flawless in terms of results, even if the performances are still a work in progress. France now turn their attention to a heavyweight clash against Italy on Friday, where they will look to extend their winning streak and further consolidate their position at the top of the table. Belgium, meanwhile, will travel to face Turkey as they look to get their campaign back on track.
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