World Cup, Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Ballon d’Or! Is Kylian Mbappe about to clean up on the trophy front? Ex-France international reacts to ‘strange criticism’

Mbappe has endured a couple of frustrating seasons at Santiago Bernabeu, with his stunning switch to Spain as a free agent in 2024 not working out as planned. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained, with 86 goals being recorded for the Blancos through 103 appearances.

He has, however, seen major silverware prove elusive across two campaigns. The 27-year-old has been left watching on from afar as former employers Paris Saint-Germain have claimed back-to-back Champions League crowns, while Barcelona have been enjoying domestic dominance in La Liga.

Outings with France have been providing light relief for Mbappe, with more history being made with Les Bleus. He has become their all-time leading scorer, with 62 efforts to his name, and has already hit the net on six occasions at the 2026 World Cup - pulling him level with Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi.

Another Golden Boot - having picked up that prize at Qatar 2022, is up for grabs. France are considered to be strong favourites to recapture the global title that they last won in 2018 and came agonisingly close to defending in the Middle East. If they are to emerge victorious, then their captain could be named Player of the Tournament. He would also be a leading contender to savour Ballon d’Or success for the first time.