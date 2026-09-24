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‘Not said anything’ - Why Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves high ‘praise’ for earning England recall the hard way under Thomas Tuchel
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Alexander-Arnold left out of 2026 World Cup squad
He is now reaping the rewards of that professionalism, with an immediate return to the Three Lions fold being secured after being forced to watch another major tournament from afar. Tuchel found no place for the talented 27-year-old when handing out tickets to North America over the summer.
Many were quick to pick holes in that decision at the time, and England were left short in the full-back department when Tino Livramento picked up an unfortunate injury. Ezri Konsa and Jarell Quansah - who would both consider themselves to be centre-halves - ended up plugging holes on the right of an ever-changing backline.
How many England caps does Alexander-Arnold have?
Newcastle star Livramento has withdrawn again from the latest Three Lions squad, as they prepare for UEFA Nations League duty against Spain, with Alexander-Arnold now the only recognised right-back at Tuchel’s disposal.
That should mean that he gets the chance to stake another claim for nailing that spot down, with it slightly bizarre - given his obvious talent - that only 34 senior caps have been won over the course of the last eight years.
The Merseyside native has never complained about being rotated in and out, with questions forever being asked of whether his ability on the ball masks supposed defensive flaws. He has merely knuckled down and become a two-time Premier League title winner that now forms part of the new ‘Galacticos’ at Santiago Bernabeu.
Form has been rediscovered at club level, following a difficult debut season in Spain, allowing favour to be earned again as an international. It remains to be seen how long that standing will be retained.
- Chase
Alexander-Arnold recalled for Nations League duty
Asked about Alexander-Arnold’s recall and the credit he deserves for working through testing periods of his career that cannot have been easy, ex-Liverpool and England striker Heskey - speaking in association with the Chase football coaching programme that is providing free access to coaching qualifications for people from low-income backgrounds across the UK - told GOAL: “I think that's one of the main things. You've got to give him the praise that he deserves for just getting on with business.
“I had a period of, I think it was three or four years, not being in the England squad at all, but I knew, if I just got my head down, I knew that I was going to get back in at some stage. And I think that Trent has done exactly the same.
“He's not come out and said anything, he's just got on with his work - and done that tirelessly. He's showing that he's worked his way back into the squad.”
Gibbs-White another of those drafted back in by England
Alexander-Arnold is not the only England star to have been brought back in from the cold. Morgan Gibbs-White, who also missed out on the World Cup despite enjoying a stunning end to the 2025-26 season at Nottingham Forest, has been drafted in as cover for Cole Palmer following the Chelsea playmaker’s withdrawal.
Heskey is among those keeping a close eye on the Three Lions’ ranks after seeing them secure a third-place finish at FIFA’s flagship event over the summer.
The 48-year-old former frontman has visited St George’s Park with Chase to discuss how the impact of England’s run in the World Cup is inspiring a new generation to consider football coaching as a career.
The Chase football coaching programme is providing an avenue for more people to get into football coaching by offering fully funded access to introductory coaching qualifications and professional coaching bursaries for people from low-income backgrounds across the UK.
Heskey said of U17 World Cup and U21 Euros winner Gibbs-White - who hit 18 goals last term and outperformed the likes of Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze and Phil Foden - being added to Tuchel’s squad: “I think he should have been in anyway.
“I think he's had a fantastic last season and even start to this season. And for what it gives, it’s a lot different to what we already have there. Finding spaces in them pockets, driving with the ball, creating chances, scoring chances. I think he's been fantastic.
“And as well, he's actually a winner. He's won with the youth national teams. He knows what it means to win with the youth national teams. And that's what you need in the squad.”
Tuchel serves as inspiration for next generation of coaches
With England having four games to take in over the course of the next fortnight - against Spain, Czechia (twice) and Croatia - Alexander-Arnold and Gibbs-White will expect to see more game time for their country.
Heskey will be watching on from afar and judging how Tuchel - with the next generation of coaching talent being built behind him - fares after facing some uncomfortable questions on the back of a disappointing semi-final defeat to Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.
For more information about the Chase football coaching programme, visit: Chase football coaching programme: https://www.chase.co.uk/gb/en/chase-football-coaching-programme/
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