Seahawks vs Patriots Predictions, Picks & Odds - 9/9/2026

This game at Lumen Field gives the Patriots and Drake Maye a chance to get revenge against the Seahawks and Sam Darnold after losing Super Bowl LX to Seattle. It also gives Pats boss Mike Vrabel an opportunity to quiet the doubters after a summer full of drama. Mike Macdonald, meanwhile, will be looking to pick up where he left off.

Seahawks vs Patriots Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 9/9/2025

Seahawks -3 @ -115 with BET99

Under 44.5 @ -110 with BET99

Drake Maye over 32.5 Passing Attempts @ -110 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Seahawks vs Patriots Picks

Seahawks -3 @ -115

Even though New England arguably should be the more motivated team here, Seattle are the favourites and rightfully so. The Seahawks suffered far fewer big-name losses than the Patriots.

Kenneth Walker III, who left in free agency for the Chiefs, is the only major departure for the Seahawks. Seattle already replaced their star running back, though, with first-round draft pick Jadarian Price. An injury kept Price out of the preseason, but he’s expected to make his debut against the Pats. If he’s the playmaker he was at Notre Dame, the 22-year-old should be able to replace Walker III.

The only worry for Seattle is the loss of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Brian Fleury is a solid replacement, but there’s always risk when changing such an important staff member. Still, a three-point spread is reasonable for the Hawks, especially when you consider New England’s offensive line shakeup and how Seattle smothered the Pats defensively last year.

Seahawks vs Patriots Pick 1: Seahawks -3 @ -115 with BET99

Under 44.5 @ -110

Speaking of smothering defences, both Seattle and New England had some of the best defences in the NFL last season. The Seahawks allowed the fewest points in the NFL last season, with 292, and the sixth-fewest total yards (4,860). The Patriots weren’t quite as good, but they allowed just 320 points (fourth-best) and 5,019 yards (eighth-best).

We also have Super Bowl LX as evidence of what this matchup looks like. The final scoreline (29-13) was respectable, but the game was a slog. Neither team scored a touchdown until the fourth quarter and Seahawks kicker Jason Myers tied the Super Bowl record for most field goals attempted in a game (5).

When you add in the rustiness factor of this being the first game of the season for both teams, it’s easy to predict a low-scoring game here.

Seahawks vs Patriots Pick 2: Under 44.5 @ -110 with BET99

Drake Maye OVER 32.5 Passing Attempts @ -110

Part of the reason Super Bowl LX was such a slog is because Seattle completely shut down New England’s run game. The Patriot’s leading rusher was quarterback Drake Maye, who rushed for only 37 yards. The Pats’ two running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, ran for just 42 yards combined.

Since his team’s run game was so thoroughly controlled, Vrabel turned to the pass early. Maye ended the game with 43 pass attempts. He also threw two picks and two interceptions.

With a revamped offensive line and TreVeyon Henderson out injured, the Patriots could be even more reliant on their air attack than they were in February. If that’s the case, Drake Maye OVER 32.5 passing attempts is a solid bet.

Seahawks vs Patriots Pick 3: Drake Maye Over 32.5 Passing Attempts @ -110 with BET99

Seahawks vs Patriots Start Time

The 2026-27 NFL Season kicks off in the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday night with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots at Lumen Field at 8:20pm ET (5:20pm local time). This Super Bowl LX rematch will be available to watch on NBC and via streaming on Peacock.

Seahawks vs Patriots Game Details