Will Trent Alexander-Arnold play for England under Thomas Tuchel? Blunt assessment delivered by former Liverpool & Three Lions defender

Quizzed on whether a recall will be earned during Tuchel’s tenure, two-cap left-back Warnock - who was speaking in association with Gambler Media - told GOAL: “You'd have to say no at the moment, which I just find incredible.

“Because every time I watch him - he's got his defensive frailties, we all know that, but what he gives you going forward, if you're at centre-half alongside him, you're almost saying to him, ‘don't worry, I'll cover you, I'll do two jobs, I'm happy to do that’.

“I used to watch Liverpool so often with Fabinho or [Jordan] Henderson covering him on the right-hand side, because they knew the difference he could make going forward in the team. Even if you look at his appearances for Real Madrid this season, his passing range when he's come on to the pitch, they know they can make runs that no-one else can find them. It's a passing range like no other.

“I'm really disappointed for him. I feel sorry for him, because ultimately it's a game of opinions. When you're at that level, the one man at the top who stops you getting called into a squad, it's all about his opinion and how he sees things.

“Could we have done with him at the World Cup? Could he have made a difference? Potentially. But that was a big decision by Thomas Tuchel and he's going to live by that. We'll never know the outcome of it, because they almost got to the final. It's a difficult one for Trent, because he's almost in that hybrid position of a right-back and a midfielder.”