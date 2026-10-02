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'It's a big topic!' - Thomas Tuchel addresses Man City guilty verdict and reveals if he would still pick non-top-flight players for England
Tuchel acknowledges dressing room chatter
England manager Tuchel has confirmed that Manchester City's recent legal troubles have permeated the national team camp. The Premier League powerhouse was recently found guilty of over 100 breaches of financial regulations following a long-running investigation by league authorities. With several City stars currently away on international duty, the German tactician noted that the situation is impossible to ignore for the players and staff alike.
Speaking during his latest press conference, the 53-year-old manager was candid about the atmosphere surrounding the news. 'I guess so. We had some time between matches and it is a big subject but as you rightly say, everyone speaks about and no other voice is needed,' Tuchel said. He added his relief at not being the primary commentator on the legal specifics: 'I am glad not to be that voice. I have half knowledge on the subject but players talk about and the City players talk about it but only briefly, they are ready to go tomorrow. It is a big topic.'
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Selection policy for lower-league players
The potential for severe sanctions remains a looming dark cloud over Manchester City, with consequences ranging from heavy financial fines and points deductions to the catastrophic scenario of total expulsion from the Premier League.
'There is always a possibility,' the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss explained when discussing the prospect of picking stars from outside the Premier League. He emphasized a flexible approach to his squad building, stating: 'I would always try to pick the best team for the occasion, for the opponent, and I would not rule them out that they don't play in top-flight. We need to look at it case-by-case.'
Man City launch immediate appeal
Manchester City have already begun their legal fightback after the commission suggested the club had inflated revenues by more than £900 million through 'sham' commercial arrangements. The club has officially launched an appeal against the verdict, maintaining a stance of total innocence throughout the process. A final decision on the appeal is expected early next year, with a deadline for the commission to produce a definitive verdict set for mid-January.
While the threat of points deductions or even expulsion hangs over the Etihad, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has remained defiant. In a recent statement, the chairman hit back at critics, saying: 'While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity.'
- AFP
England stars remain focused
Despite the off-field drama, the England squad must focus on their on-pitch responsibilities in the Nations League. City representatives Marc Guehi and Elliot Anderson remain with the group in Croatia, although Nico O'Reilly was forced to withdraw and return to Manchester due to an injury concern.
England currently sit second in Group C of League A in the UEFA Nations League with three points, having suffered a 3-2 defeat to Spain before bouncing back with a convincing 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Following Saturday's encounter against Croatia, the Three Lions will wrap up the current international break by hosting the Czechs at home on Tuesday.
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