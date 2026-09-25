‘Don’t do something silly’ - JJ Gabriel told future questions he must ask as Barcelona-linked 15-year-old wonderkid forces shock Man Utd exit

Teen sensation Gabriel has been billed as one of the hottest prospects in English football for some time. He has already spent time in the academy systems at Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham, before heading to Old Trafford in 2022.

He has earned the nickname ‘Kid Messi’, due to the technical ability that he possesses as a goal-getting forward, and has represented England up to U17 level. Michael Carrick handed him a senior bow with United in a pre-season friendly clash with Atletico Madrid during the summer of 2026.

Gabriel had been prevented from figuring for the Red Devils’ first team last season by Premier League regulations. The expectation was that a breakthrough would be made this term in either top-flight or domestic cup competition.

The Enfield-born youngster has, ahead of turning 16 on October 6, seemingly grown tired of waiting for that day to come. He has stunned those at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ by stating a desire to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

Heavyweight teams in England, alongside La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been credited with interest. It remains to be seen where he ends up and whether true potential will ever fully be unlocked - with there clearly still plenty of hurdles for him to clear.