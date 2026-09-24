‘Not said anything’ - Why Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves high ‘praise’ for earning England recall the hard way under Thomas Tuchel

Alexander-Arnold is not the only England star to have been brought back in from the cold. Morgan Gibbs-White, who also missed out on the World Cup despite enjoying a stunning end to the 2025-26 season at Nottingham Forest, has been drafted in as cover for Cole Palmer following the Chelsea playmaker’s withdrawal.

Heskey is among those keeping a close eye on the Three Lions’ ranks after seeing them secure a third-place finish at FIFA’s flagship event over the summer.

The 48-year-old former frontman has visited St George’s Park with Chase to discuss how the impact of England’s run in the World Cup is inspiring a new generation to consider football coaching as a career.

The Chase football coaching programme is providing an avenue for more people to get into football coaching by offering fully funded access to introductory coaching qualifications and professional coaching bursaries for people from low-income backgrounds across the UK.

Heskey said of U17 World Cup and U21 Euros winner Gibbs-White - who hit 18 goals last term and outperformed the likes of Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze and Phil Foden - being added to Tuchel’s squad: “I think he should have been in anyway.

“I think he's had a fantastic last season and even start to this season. And for what it gives, it’s a lot different to what we already have there. Finding spaces in them pockets, driving with the ball, creating chances, scoring chances. I think he's been fantastic.

“And as well, he's actually a winner. He's won with the youth national teams. He knows what it means to win with the youth national teams. And that's what you need in the squad.”