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Why Michael Olise’s ‘nonchalance’ is a good thing as former France international Patrice Evra explains ‘hardest’ part of being a superstar to Bayern Munich winger
Rapid rise: From Reading to the World Cup for Olise
Olise headed into that tournament on the back of a breathtaking 2025-26 campaign that delivered 20 goals and as many assists across 52 appearances in all competitions. That form has been carried into a quest for global supremacy, with more dazzling displays being delivered alongside Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola.
The 24-year-old has come a long way in a short space of time, as he was on the books of Reading in the Championship as recently as 2021. A move to Crystal Palace provided him with a Premier League springboard off which a big-money transfer to Germany was secured. There has been no sign of that star waning any time soon.
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Why Olise's enigmatic character is considered to be a positive
Olise’s path to the top has not been easy or traditional, with many trends being bucked. Asked for his assessment of that remarkable rise, ex-France star Evra - speaking in association with Stake - told GOAL: “I'm not surprised by Michael Olise. I've loved watching him for a while now. Everybody sees the talent, but what I like most is the maturity. He never looks rushed. He plays like he has time, even when there is no time.
“I love his nonchalance. Some people see that and think he's too relaxed. I see calm control. The best players make difficult things look simple.
“He can score, create, combine, keep the ball and work for the team. That's rare. At 24, he's not a kid anymore, but he's still got so much ahead of him. If he keeps the same hunger, France have a serious player for many years.”
Making a superstar: How Olise can remain at that level
Olise’s stock has soared to the point that he is now said to be registering on the recruitment radar of Real Madrid. It has been claimed that Florentino Perez is prepared to part with a record-breaking fee of €223 million (£191m/$255m) in order to bring another ‘Galactico’ to Santiago Bernabeu.
Obvious questions can be asked of whether anybody is worth that kind of money. Olise is scaling those heights at present, with football history littered with tales of stars that burned brightly for a short period of time before unfortunately fizzling out.
Quizzed on how Olise can avoid that fate, Evra added: “The hardest thing in football is not getting to the top. The hardest thing is staying there. Talent can open the door, but your habits decide if you stay in the room.
“Michael has to protect what makes him special. Keep the same people around him, keep enjoying football, keep working, and don't start believing the noise too much. Every year defenders study you more. Every year people expect more. That's when you find out who is serious.
“From what I see, he doesn't look like someone playing for attention. He looks like someone who loves the game. If he keeps that joy, stays humble and never thinks he's arrived, he can stay at the top for a long time.”
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World Cup & Ballon d'Or: Ambitious goals for Olise
Olise is offering no indication that he could become caught up in his own hype. His feet remain firmly on the ground, with there a desire on his part to keep maximising potential and become the best possible version of himself.
A World Cup triumph would represent another career high, with there every chance that he would come into contention - alongside the likes of Mbappe and England striker Harry Kane - for Ballon d’Or recognition should a global crown be captured in the colours of Les Bleus.
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