Lionel Messi still yet to confirm 2026 World Cup participation as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni claims 'we're in no hurry'

As Argentina prepare for their upcoming friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia at La Bombonera, the conversation naturally drifted toward the availability of their captain for the 2026 World Cup. Scaloni was again unable to confirm that Messi will definitely participate in the global showpiece, though he remains hopeful.

“It is a question for him. I don't have to answer. You already know what I think. I want him to be there, but he is the one who decides. He has earned the right to be able to decide with peace of mind. We are in no hurry. Let's hope he says yes,” Scaloni told reporters during his pre-match press conference. The manager also touched upon his own future, noting that while contract talks are ongoing, they are not his primary focus.

"My contract renewal isn't the focus. My agent is talking to the president, but for now it's just the World Cup." he said.







