Ahmed Refaat

Duran booked five minutes into Zenit debut

Jhon Duran’s career continues to be a whirlwind of goals and controversy, with his latest chapter in Russia starting in explosive fashion. The former Aston Villa striker, who recently completed a loan move to Zenit St Petersburg, found himself in the referee's notebook just five minutes into his debut for the club. It was a baptism of fire for the Colombian international, whose reputation for high-intensity play and occasional loss of discipline preceded him to his new surroundings. The 22-year-old was named in the starting XI for a pre-season friendly against Shanghai Port, a match intended to integrate him into the squad. However, the "friendly" nature of the contest was quickly forgotten when Duran became embroiled in a physical altercation with an opposition defender while chasing a long ball. The forward appeared to lose his composure during a battle for possession, leading to a confrontation that left spectators and officials stunned by its intensity so early in the game.