Goal.com
Live
Ahmed Refat

Ahmed Refaat

News editor
Articles by Ahmed Refaat
  1. Hull City v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
    TottenhamChelsea

    Chelsea lose wonderkid to rivals Tottenham

    Tottenham have continued their aggressive recruitment of top-tier domestic talent by securing the signature of former Chelsea defender George Jobling. The highly-rated youngster, who has captained the England Under-16 side, has completed a move to north London following a successful trial period that left Spurs coaches impressed with his potential. In a surprising turn of events, Chelsea chose not to offer the teenager a scholarship deal, allowing one of their brightest academy prospects to join a direct Premier League rival without the need for a compensation fee.

  2. Ange PostecoglouIMAGO
    Nottingham ForestA. Postecoglou

    Postecoglou admits Forest job was 'bad decision'

    Ange Postecoglou has candidly admitted that his decision to take the head coach role at Nottingham Forest earlier this season was a mistake. The Australian strategist, who was dismissed by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis following a dismal 39-day winless run, believes the move came "too soon" after his high-profile departure from Tottenham in the summer.

  3. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2025-26Getty
    V. van DijkLiverpool

    Van Dijk picks next Liverpool captain

    Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has identified Dominik Szoboszlai as a potential successor to the Anfield armband following a string of influential displays from the Hungarian midfielder. Despite an inconsistent campaign for the Merseysiders, Szoboszlai has emerged as a beacon of reliability for Arne Slot’s side, frequently bridging gaps in the squad by operating in various roles, including an unconventional stint at right-back. His adaptability and work ethic have caught the eye of the current skipper, who believes the 25-year-old is fast becoming the heartbeat of the team.

  4. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    ArsenalM. Arteta

    Arsenal legend claims Arteta will LEAVE - and names his next club

    Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a juggernaut, but the shadow of an impending exit is already looming over the Emirates Stadium. Despite the Gunners' current dominance, former midfield general Emmanuel Petit believes that a return to Spain is inevitable for the current boss, with a specific destination already carved out in the stars. Arteta, who has guided Arsenal to the top of the Premier League and into the latter stages of the Champions League, is increasingly seen as the natural heir to the throne at one of European football's most prestigious institutions.

  6. Jose Mourinho & Vinicius Juniorgetty
    J. MourinhoReal Madrid

    Mourinho accused of 'gaslighting' Vinicius over Benfica chaos

    Anti-racism charity Kick It Out has accused Benfica manager Jose Mourinho of 'gaslighting' Vinicius Junior following a controversial Champions League encounter. The fallout stems from Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory in Lisbon, where the Brazilian superstar reported being racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni. Amidst the tension, Mourinho suggested that the forward’s own behaviour and exuberant goal celebration had "incited" the hostile atmosphere and provoked the opposition players.

  7. Panathinaikos FC v AS Roma - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
    PanathinaikosR. Benitez

    Benitez facing sack as ex-Liverpool pupil lined up

    Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez is teetering on the edge of unemployment once again as reports in Greece suggest Panathinaikos are ready to pull the trigger. The 65-year-old Spaniard, who arrived in Athens with much fanfare back in October, has seen his tenure turn sour after only a few months at the helm. Despite signing a lucrative two-and-a-half-year contract with a salary of approximately £3.5 million, the expected revolution has failed to materialise.

  8. FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-JUVENTUSAFP
    P. KaluluJuventus

    'It's a shame' - Juve defender responds to Bastoni apology after red card

    Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu has broken his silence regarding the controversial red card incident involving Alessandro Bastoni that has dominated Italian football headlines this week. The French centre-back found himself at the centre of a heated debate following an expulsion during the recent clash against Inter, an episode that saw the referee come under intense scrutiny for his decision-making. Despite the noise surrounding the apology issued by the Inter vice-captain, Kalulu appeared keen to move past the drama during a difficult week for the Bianconeri.

  9. SL Benfica v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport
    Real MadridVinicius Junior

    UEFA confirms investigation into Vinicius' racist abuse allegations

    UEFA has officially opened a disciplinary investigation into Benfica forward Gianluca Prestianni following allegations of racist behaviour during the first leg of their Champions League play-off clash against Real Madrid. The European governing body confirmed the appointment of an ethics and disciplinary inspector to look into the events at the Estadio da Luz, where Madrid secured a 1-0 victory. The flashpoint occurred shortly after Vinicius Jr found the net, leading to a significant delay as the Brazilian international and several team-mates confronted the opposition and the referee regarding a deeply offensive slur.

  10. Sevilla FC v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    SevillaM. Almeyda

    Sevilla coach hit with massive seven-game ban

    The RFEF Competition Committee has handed down a significant punishment to Sevilla head coach Matias Almeyda following the chaotic scenes that unfolded during last Saturday's La Liga clash against Alaves. The Argentine tactician has been hit with a seven-game ban after being sent off and subsequently engaging in a heated confrontation with referee Galech Apezteguia. While the automatic suspension for the red card accounts for the start of the penalty, the committee decided to add a further six matches due to the gravity of the incidents that followed his dismissal.

  1. Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport
    S. GuirassyBorussia Dortmund

    Guirassy explains emotional t-shirt message after goal in Dortmund win

    Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy was the undisputed hero on the pitch during the 2-0 Champions League victory over Atalanta, but it was his actions after finding the back of the net that truly resonated. After enduring a frustrating dry spell earlier in the campaign, the Guinean international has hit a rich vein of form, netting six goals in his last four competitive outings. However, his latest strike was accompanied by a poignant tribute that revealed a deeply personal struggle behind the scenes.

  2. Torino FC v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    K. De BruyneSSC Napoli

    De Bruyne set for Napoli return

    Napoli are preparing to welcome back a familiar face to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. After a grueling period on the sidelines, Kevin De Bruyne is finally closing in on his return to Italy. The Belgian playmaker is expected to arrive in Naples on Sunday, coinciding with his team-mates' trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta. From Monday, the veteran midfielder is slated to report to the Castel Volturno training centre, marking the beginning of the crucial re-integration phase under the watchful eye of Antonio Conte.

  3. FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    L. DiazH. Kane

    Diaz: Kane is a machine at Bayern

    Luis Diaz has hit the ground running since his blockbuster summer move to Bayern Munich, but the Colombian winger admits he has been blown away by the sheer quality of his new team-mates. After ending a successful stint at Liverpool to join the German giants for a reported €70 million, Diaz has quickly integrated into a frightening attacking unit that features England captain Harry Kane and French sensation Michael Olise.

  4. Fenerbahce-vs-Aston-Villa-UEFA-Europa-League-2025-26-MD7AFP
    J. DuranZenit St. Petersburg

    Duran booked five minutes into Zenit debut

    Jhon Duran’s career continues to be a whirlwind of goals and controversy, with his latest chapter in Russia starting in explosive fashion. The former Aston Villa striker, who recently completed a loan move to Zenit St Petersburg, found himself in the referee's notebook just five minutes into his debut for the club. It was a baptism of fire for the Colombian international, whose reputation for high-intensity play and occasional loss of discipline preceded him to his new surroundings. The 22-year-old was named in the starting XI for a pre-season friendly against Shanghai Port, a match intended to integrate him into the squad. However, the "friendly" nature of the contest was quickly forgotten when Duran became embroiled in a physical altercation with an opposition defender while chasing a long ball. The forward appeared to lose his composure during a battle for possession, leading to a confrontation that left spectators and officials stunned by its intensity so early in the game.

  6. Nicolas Otamendi Vinicius Jr
    Vinicius JuniorReal Madrid

    'Messi won that for you!' - Otamendi roasted for taunting Vinicius

    The fiery Champions League encounter between Benfica and Real Madrid has sparked a war of words off the pitch, with former Los Blancos midfielder Wesley Sneijder leading the charge. The Dutch legend did not hold back in his assessment of Nicolas Otamendi’s behaviour during the clash at the Estádio da Luz, where the veteran defender was seen taunting Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior following a heated exchange on the field. The tension reached boiling point during a stoppage related to the competition's racism protocol, during which Otamendi chose to flex his ink in the face of the Real Madrid winger. The former Manchester City man pointed specifically to his tattoos commemorating Argentina's recent triumphs, including the 2022 World Cup, the Finalissima, and the Copa America, in an apparent attempt to pull rank over the young Brazilian regarding international honours.

  7. FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-REAL MADRIDAFP
    Vinicius JuniorReal Madrid

    Benfica defend Prestianni amid Vinicius racism row

    The fallout from a volatile Champions League knockout phase playoff clash between Benfica and Real Madrid has taken a dramatic turn, as the Portuguese giants have moved to publicly defend Gianluca Prestianni. The fallout from the match, which was marred by serious allegations of racism directed at Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, has descended into a series of public statements and finger-pointing. After Prestianni initially denied the accusations, Benfica took to social media to offer an unwavering show of solidarity with their young Argentine midfielder.

  8. Galatasaray-vs-Juventus-Champions-League-2025-26-KO-play-offs-1sAFP
    V. OsimhenGalatasaray

    VIDEO: Osimhen rages at Galatasaray teammates after Juventus demolition

    Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen left fans bewildered after footage emerged of him furiously berating his own team-mates moments after the final whistle of their stunning 5-2 Champions League victory over Juventus. Despite the Turkish giants securing a commanding first-leg lead in the knockout round play-off, the Nigerian forward appeared incensed, sparking suggestions that his failure to get on the scoresheet had soured the historic night.