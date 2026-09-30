England captain Harry Kane sheds light on Three Lions camp reaction after Man City found guilty of financial rule breaches

Quizzed on whether the City verdict was a topic of conversation within the squad, Kane admitted he was completely unaware. "To be honest today I didn’t even know the news literally until after the game," he stated. "I’ve been off my phone all day. I can’t comment on it now. I’m sure in the next days it will be spoken about in a casual way. I always say when we’re here we’re with England."

The prolific striker added that Anderson and Guehi would handle the situation upon their return to club duties, while assessing the team's shift. "Job done, it was a professional performance," Kane said. "We have our England head on and those guys will deal with it obviously when they are back. From our point of view it is all about Croatia on Saturday."

Meanwhile, Tuchel confirmed he had not checked in on his City contingent. "I did not. I have a bad conscience now," the manager confessed when asked if he needed to look after the pair. "I did not actually because I am just focused on everything we have to deal with here and to prepare the team. I did not talk to them about the issue and I will not comment on it.

"I think Marc today was absolutely excellent after a tough match against Spain. The reaction was on the highest level and Elliot Anderson had a good match as well."



