Brighton reach rapid deadline day agreement to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Chema Andrés

According to Sky Sport Germany, Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal with Stuttgart to sign Andrés. The transfer will cost the Premier League side up to €23 million, including various add-ons and a sell-on clause. The negotiations progressed extremely quickly today, catching many by surprise on deadline day.

Andrés is already preparing to undergo his medical examinations ahead of signing a long-term contract. The midfielder had originally joined Stuttgart from Real Madrid Castilla last summer for just €3m, meaning the Bundesliga club are set to make a significant profit on their initial investment after only one full season.



