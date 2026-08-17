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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Weak-point treatment plan: Mourinho delays the return of Real Madrid's two gems

Transfers
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
Real Madrid
LaLiga
C. Andres
J. Ramon
J. Mourinho
VfB Stuttgart
Como
Spain
Portugal
Germany
Italy

A joint decision with the Real Madrid management

Real Madrid have yet to settle the future of two of their young players, leaving the door open to a return to the Santiago Bernabeu after the end of next season.

Mourinho believes the pair are progressing well, and he has agreed to follow them closely.


  • Positive outlook: agreement between Real Madrid and Mourinho

    Real Madrid this summer presented Jose Mourinho with the option of re-signing the club's academy pair Chema Andres and Jacobo Ramon, both of whom are shining away from the Santiago Bernabeu, in order to strengthen the midfield and defensive positions, the two weakest areas in the team, according to the website Defensa Central.

    The Portuguese coach and the club agreed to shelve the matter for another year in both cases. Mourinho rates the pair's progress and has agreed to keep a close eye on them throughout the season. Real Madrid's initial plan was to wait until 2027, but the team's frailty in defence and midfield put both players back on the table. The club believes both can play at the Bernabeu. It also believes they need more time. Mourinho agrees, turning down the chance to buy back the academy graduates so he can track their development across the 2026-2027 season.

    An early crisis before the start of the Egyptian league


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  • Buy-back value

    Real Madrid can bring back Chema Andrés in the summer of 2027 for 18 million euros. Jacobo Ramón's buy-back clause, meanwhile, sits between 9 and 10 million euros. Reuniting both players will therefore cost no more than 30 million euros, a figure the club considers reasonable, especially having already banked a financial return from selling them last summer.

    Read also: An unexpected move: Chelsea enlist a prominent figure to speed up the sale of Enzo Fernández

  • Next season's decision: financial or sporting benefit?

    Mourinho intends to track Chema Andrés (Stuttgart) and Jacobo Ramón (Como) himself, watching how they develop and perform for their respective clubs in Germany and Italy before handing Real Madrid's management his verdict on whether to bring them back.

    Even if the club opts against triggering the buy-back clauses, the pair could still work in their favour. Real Madrid could bank a fresh profit by selling them down the line, especially if they keep shining away from the Spanish capital.

    Read also: Two signings for the training ground and the dressing room? Scholes: Chelsea are wasting their money


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