Brentford owner reveals bargain deal to sign 'unbelievable' Michael Olise collapsed due to 'crazy' agent fees as Bees also missed out on Eberechi Eze & Mykhailo Mudryk

Benham recently opened up at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference about the club's most notable transfer near-misses. He revealed how close they came to securing some of Europe's brightest talents before they became household names, highlighting current Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

Benham praised the winger, explaining: "Then Michael Olise, his scouting was unbelievable, out of this world but we just got promoted and we weren't used to the crazy agent fees in the Premier League at the time."

He elaborated on the collapse, stating: "The agent fee for that one was so insanely high that we stepped away, even though there was part of us thinking 'well, if you combine the agent fee and the transfer fee, it's kind of not too bad,' but the agent fee on its own was just so insane that we stepped away. There's always going to be ones you miss out on."