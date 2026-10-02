AFP
PSG blow! Ferran Torres forced to withdraw from Spain squad with ankle injury after flying start
Torres suffers injury setback
Luis de la Fuente’s preparations for Spain's upcoming clashes have been disrupted by the news that Torres has been forced to leave the training camp. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker had been hoping to carry his impressive club form onto the international stage, but a fitness issue has scuppered those plans. Despite initial hopes that the problem would subside, the decision was eventually made to let the 26-year-old return to his club to focus on his rehabilitation.
The RFEF confirmed the departure of the Valencia-born star, noting that while he had attempted to push through the pain, the medical staff deemed it necessary to intervene. The Spanish federation explained in a statement: "Given the persistence of the symptoms, it has been decided to release the player from the squad in order to prioritize his recovery." This decision was reached following extensive consultations between the national team’s medical department and their counterparts at Paris Saint-Germain.
Torres has been a vital part of the Spanish setup in recent years, and his absence leaves a significant hole in the attacking line for the games scheduled to take place at the Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo and in Split. According to Sport, the player had been suffering from minor discomfort in his left ankle, which had not prevented him from training in recent days, but the symptoms refused to clear up entirely.
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Concerns over physical recovery
The Spanish federation’s official social media channels relayed the news to fans, with a post from Diario SPORT describing the exit as an "unexpected withdrawal" that forced the coaching staff to change their tactical plans. The medical staff at both club and international level have been in constant communication to ensure the best possible care for the striker. The federation's statement clarified the collaborative approach taken by the doctors during the camp.
"The doctors of the Spanish Federation made the decision in agreement with their counterparts at Paris Saint-Germain," the RFEF stated. "The Spanish Football Federation’s medical staff have been in constant contact with his club’s medical team since the start of the training camp, and the entire process has been monitored jointly."
Espi receives maiden call-up
In the wake of Torres’ withdrawal, de la Fuente has wasted no time in naming a replacement, turning to the youth ranks to bolster his squad. Real Madrid starlet Carlos Espi has been promoted from the Under-21 side to the senior squad for the first time.
The 21-year-old striker has been in exceptional form for the junior national team and recently made headlines by producing a five-goal masterclass for the Spain U21s, proving he is ready for the step up. He joined the squad immediately as they prepared for the upcoming double-header against Czechia and Croatia, marking a major milestone in his rapidly developing career.
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Stellar start at PSG halted
The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating for Torres, who has enjoyed a sensational beginning to his career in the French capital. After completing a move to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona for a fee reported to be nearly €50m this summer, he has quickly become a fan favourite. His impact was immediate, scoring a crucial brace against Stade Rennais on his debut and continuing that scoring run against domestic rivals Stade Brestois and Olympique de Marseille.
His European form has been equally impressive, highlighted by a stunning hat-trick against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. This rich vein of form had made him one of the most feared forwards in Europe heading into the international break.
The injury is a blow for Luis Enrique at PSG, who will be hoping the setback is not severe enough to keep the striker out of action for the resumption of the Ligue 1 campaign.
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