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Harry Kane hints at Bayern Munich stay with new contract expected within a month as Barcelona continue to monitor England captain
Positive progress in contract negotiations
Kane has revealed that he expects to commit his long-term future to Bayern Munich by signing a new contract within the next month. Speaking while on international duty with the Three Lions, Kane confirmed that the process has been transparent and cordial. He told reporters: "Talks are going well. I've been quite open and honest about that. We are still in talks now and I think they are progressing in the right way. Both sides have been very relaxed about it."
He added: "Everyone can see I am happy there, the way I'm performing, the way I talk off the pitch. I think it is just open and honest. I am hoping something gets done. Over the next month or so there should be some sort of decision and I think it will be a positive one."
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Barcelona interest and record-breaking form
Kane's contract situation has not gone unnoticed by Europe’s elite, with La Liga leaders Barcelona reportedly monitoring his availability as his current deal approaches its final nine months. The England striker arrived in Munich following a €120m move from Tottenham Hotspur and has since established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in the history of the German top flight.
His impact was highlighted just last week when he shattered a long-standing milestone in German football. During a dominant 7-0 victory against Union Berlin, Kane became the fastest player in history to reach 100 goals in the Bundesliga, achieving the feat in just 49 years after the previous record was set. With a staggering return of 152 goals in 154 matches for the club, his importance to the team remains undisputed.
Addressing England’s tactical identity
While his club future dominates headlines, Kane has also used his platform with the national team to defend England's tactical approach. There has been growing criticism regarding the Three Lions' style of play compared to the possession-based dominance of teams like Spain.
Kane, however, believes that England should be proud of their recent tournament record. "The reality is we have got one of the best records in recent history at national level. We do have identity with Gareth and Thomas and a lot of that is togetherness, power, strength and physicality. I just think in the biggest moments we haven't shown that, we haven't shown our true self."
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What's next for Harry Kane?
With his Bayern Munich future still to be resolved, Kane's immediate focus is on England, with the Three Lions facing a demanding Nations League schedule against Spain, Czechia and Croatia.
Once the international break is over, Kane will return to Bayern and face a busy spell at club level, starting with a Bundesliga clash against Augsburg before a blockbuster Champions League meeting with last season's runners-up, Arsenal.
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