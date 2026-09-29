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Too easy for England! Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane fire Three Lions past ten-man Czechia
Sulc red card changes the complexion in Prague
The Three Lions arrived in the Czech capital under a degree of pressure following a 3-2 loss to Spain at Wembley, and the early exchanges suggested they were in for another difficult evening.
The hosts started with intensity, forcing James Trafford into an early save, but the game turned decisively in the 25th minute. Pavel Sulc, arguably Czechia's most creative outlet, was dismissed following a VAR review for a dangerous high challenge on England midfielder Elliot Anderson. Referee Halil Umut Meler initially brandished a yellow card, but after being urged to consult the pitchside monitor, he upgraded the punishment to a straight red, leaving the home side with a mountain to climb for the remaining 65 minutes.
Despite the numerical advantage, England had to be patient to break down a stubborn defensive block. Morgan Rogers came closest in the first half when his effort on the turn struck the woodwork, while Gordon continued to look like the visitors' most dangerous attacking threat. The former Newcastle winger, who has been in exceptional form for his country, was constantly looking to link up with Lewis Hall on the left flank.
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Gordon maintains hot streak to break deadlock
England did not have to wait long after the interval to find the breakthrough. Just two minutes into the second half, Trent Alexander-Arnold, making his first start of the Tuchel era, delivered a trademark cross from the right wing that found Gordon in the area. The Barcelona forward adjusted his body to meet the ball with a stooping header that flew into the bottom corner, marking his third consecutive goal for the national team.
Having previously scored against heavyweight opponents Spain and Argentina, Gordon’s clinical finish underlined his growing importance to the Three Lions' attack as they looked to exert total control over the proceedings.
The goal opened the floodgates for a period of sustained England pressure, with the visitors boasting 67% possession as they moved the ball with ease against the tiring ten men. Hall almost doubled the lead shortly after the opener following a slick exchange with Gordon, but his effort whistled just wide of the post. The Czech defense was visibly struggling to cope with the variety of England's attacks, and they were fortunate not to concede an own goal when captain Ladislav Krejci inadvertently diverted a low cross against his own woodwork.
Kane makes the points safe with clinical strike
The result was finally put beyond doubt in the 69th minute through a familiar source. After Eberechi Eze played a penetrative pass towards Rogers, the ball broke kindly for Harry Kane inside the penalty area. The Bayern Munich marksman needed no second invitation, steadying himself before drilling a precise left-footed shot into the far corner.
It was Kane’s 87th international goal in his 123rd appearance, further extending his record as England’s all-time leading scorer. The strike essentially ended the contest as a spectacle, allowing Tuchel the luxury of rotating his squad and handing minutes to fringe players in the final stages of the match.
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Defensive solidity provides platform for Tuchel
Perhaps the most pleasing aspect for Tuchel was the clean sheet, England’s first in seven matches. The Three Lions had been uncharacteristically porous in recent outings, conceding 13 goals in their previous six games, but the defensive partnership of Marc Guehi and Trevoh Chalobah looked largely untroubled in Prague.
While the red card undoubtedly made their job easier, the structural discipline shown by the backline was a significant improvement. The late introduction of Rio Ngumoha also provided a historic footnote, as he became the youngest player to feature in a competitive match for England since Jude Bellingham in 2021.
As the final whistle blew, England could reflect on a job well done that moves them up to second in Group A3, behind leaders Spain. The focus now shifts to Saturday’s trip to Croatia, where another victory would put them in a strong position to reach the Nations League quarter-finals.
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