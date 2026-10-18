Cowboys vs Packers Predictions, Picks & Odds - SNF Week 6

Dallas come into this game off the back of arguably the worst loss in franchise history last weekend to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay, meanwhile, are flying high after beating their bitter rivals, the Chicago Bears, 31-7 last Sunday. Given their recent records, the Packers are the favourites with the betting sites for this game.

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 10/18/2026

Green Bay Packers Moneyline @ -120 with BET99

Over 52.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown @ +110 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Green Bay Packers Moneyline

Every Dallas fan knows that there is a point in the season when their team will let them down in the worst way possible. This year, that disappointment came in Week 5, when the Cowboys suffered a 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers. Prior to that game, Tampa Bay had not won a single game and had one of the worst offences in the league.

It’s never smart to put too much stock in one result, but it’s really hard to overstate how poor the Cowboys were in that game. More importantly, looking beyond one game, it’s a sign of how inconsistent Dallas have been all season.

If you’re going to bet on one team to win here, betting on Green Bay after their big win against Chicago last week is the best option.

Cowboys vs Packers Pick 1: Green Bay Packers Moneyline @ -120 with BET99

Over 52.5 Points

Despite not liking their chances ahead of Sunday’s big game, Dallas actually have solid underlying metrics — especially in attack. The Cowboys have an 83.3% Red Zone Conversion Percentage (second-best in the NFL), a 49.2% Third Down Conversion Percentage (fourth-best), and a league-leading 55.6% of drives ending in a score.

Dallas’ more mainstream numbers are also solid. They’ve scored the fifth-most points in the league this season (138) and Dak Prescott ranks fifth for passing yards (1,381). Whichever metric you look at, the Cowboys are solid offensively. Their problem is their defence.

The Cowboys have allowed the seventh-most points (136) and passing touchdowns (10). Opposing quarterbacks have a 120.5 passer rating against them, which is the worst in the league. Jordan Love has the third-most passing yards and a good collection of receivers to support him.

With these numbers on both sides, expect a shootout on Sunday night.

Cowboys vs Packers Pick 2: Over 52.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown

Given the Cowboys’ struggles defending the pass and Jordan Love’s strong start to the season, the Packers' wide receiving core is destined to have a big game. Watson stands out among that group as the most likely to score.

Watson has already racked up six receiving touchdowns this year (second-best in the NFL) and currently averages the most yards per reception in the league (18.2). He scored two touchdowns last week at Lambeau Field against the Bears. He should deliver again against Dallas.

Cowboys vs Packers Pick 3: Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown @ +110 with BET99

Cowboys vs Packers Start Time

After their embarrassing loss at home in Week 5, the Cowboys will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night (10/18) at 8:20pm ET (7:20pm local time). You can watch this matchup of America’s two favourite teams live on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Cowboys vs Packers Game Details