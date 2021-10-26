Venezia-Salernitana, le pagelle: Schiavone decisivo, male Romero e Ampadu
Ultimo aggiornamento
Getty Images
LE PAGELLE DI VENEZIA-SALERNITANA
VENEZIA (4-3-3): Romero 4; Mazzocchi 6, Caldara 6, Ceccaroni 6,5, Molinaro 6,5 (66' Haps 6); Kiyine 5,5 (56' Heymans 5), Crnigoj 6, Busio 5; Aramu 7 (46' Ampadu 4), Forte 5 (66' Henry 5), Okereke 6 (74' Svoboda 6).
SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Belec 6; Zortea 6, Gyomber 6 (86' Gagliolo SV), Strandberg 6, Ranieri 6,5; Kastanos 6 (66' Schiavone 7), Di Tacchio 6,5, Obi 6 (76' Kechrida 6); Ribery 7,5; Bonazzoli 7 (76' Gondo 6), Djuric 6,5 (76' Simy 6).