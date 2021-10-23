Sassuolo-Venezia, le pagelle: Berardi e Frattesi sugli scudi
LE PAGELLE DI SASSUOLO-VENEZIA
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Consigli 6; Toljan 6, Chiriches 6.5 (69' Ayhan 6), Ferrari 6, Rogerio 6; Frattesi 7 (83' Müldür sv), Lopez 6.5; Berardi 7 (83' Matheus Henrique sv), Raspadori 6.5, Djuricic 6 (28' Traore 6.5); Scamacca 5.5 (69' Defrel 6). All. Dionisi
VENEZIA (4-3-3): Romero 6.5; Ebuehi 5.5 (68' Mazzocchi 6), Svoboda 5.5, Ceccaroni 5, Haps 5.5; Ampadu 6.5 (68' Tessmann 5.5), Crnigoj 5 (58' Sigurdsson 5.5), Busio 6 (46' Peretz 5.5); Kiyine 6, Henry 5 (58' Forte 6), Okereke 7. All. Zanetti