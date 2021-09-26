Sassuolo-Salernitana 1-0: le pagelle
LE PAGELLE DI SASSUOLO-SALERNITANA
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1) Consigli 6.5; Muldur 6, Chiriches 6.5, Ferrari 6.5, Rogerio 6; Frattesi 6 (81' Harroui sv), Lopez; 6 Berardi 7 (81' Defrel sv), Djuricic 6 (91' Kyriakopoulos sv), Boga 6.5 (71' Traorè sv); Raspadori 6 (70' Scamacca sv).
SALERNITANA (3-5-2) Belec 6; Gyomber 6 (83' Zortea sv), Strandberg 6, Gagliolo 5.5; Kastanos 6, L. Coulibaly 6, Di Tacchio 5.5 (64' Obi 6), M. Coulibaly 6.5, Ranieri 6 (74' Jarozsynski sv); Gondo 5.5 (64' Bonazzoli), Djuric 5.5 (64' Simy).