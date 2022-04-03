Sampdoria-Roma, le pagelle: Mkhitaryan decisivo, male l'attacco blucerchiato
Gabriele Conflitti
Getty Images
LE PAGELLE DI SAMPDORIA-ROMA
SAMPDORIA (4-3-2-1): Audero 6; Bereszynski 5.5, Colley 5, Ferrari 5.5 (90'+1 Yoshida sv), Murru 5.5 (60' Augello 6); Candreva 5, Rincon 5 (60' Vieira 5.5), Thorsby 5 (73' Trimboli 5.5); Sabiri 5 , Sensi 5.5 (46' Quagliarella 5); Caputo 5
ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6, Smalling 6.5, Ibanez 5.5; Karsdorp 6, Oliveira 6 (90'+3 Kumbulla sv), Cristante 6.5, Zalewski 6.5 (81' Vina sv); Pellegrini 6.5 (90'+3 Bove sv), Mkhitaryan 7; Abraham 6 (81' Shomurodov 6).