Salernitana-Sampdoria, le pagelle: Candreva valore aggiunto
Michael Di Chiaro
Getty Images
SALERNITANA-SAMPDORIA, LE PAGELLE
SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Belec 6; Zortea 5.5 (55' Kechrida 6), Gyomber 6, Gagliolo 6, Ranieri 5.5; L. Coulibaly 5.5, Di Tacchio 5 (67' Schiavone 6), Kastanos 5 (46' Obi 6); Ribery 5.5 (67' Simy 6); Djuric 5.5, Gondo 5 (55' Bonazzoli 5.5).
SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero 6.5; Bereszynski 6 (61' Dragusin 6), Ferrari 6 (65' Chabot 6), Colley 6.5, Augello 6; Candreva 7, Ekdal 6, Thorsby 6.5, Verre 6 (61' Askildsen 6); Caputo 6.5, Quagliarella 6.5 (87' Gabbiadini sv).