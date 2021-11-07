Lazio-Salernitana, le pagelle: Pedro ispirato, disastro Gyomber
Alessandro De Felice
Nov 07, 2021 19:11 UTC +00:00
Getty Images
LE PAGELLE DI LAZIO-SALERNITANA
LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina 6; Hysaj 6, Luiz Felipe 6 (73' Patric 6), Acerbi 6, Marusic 6,5; S. Milinkovic 7 (78' Basic 6), Cataldi 6,5 (78' Leiva 6), Luis Alberto 7; F. Anderson 6,5 (86' Zaccagni sv), Immobile 7, Pedro 7,5. All. Sarri
SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Belec 6; Zortea 6 (79' Veseli 6), Gyomber 4,5, Strandberg 5, Ranier 5,5; Obi 5,5 (63' L. Coulibaly 6), Di Tacchio 5, Schiavone 5,5 (79' Kechrida 5); Ribery 6; Simy 5 (46' Djuric 6,5), Bonazzoli 6 (63' Gondo 6). All. Colantuono