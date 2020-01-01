Khedira giura amore alla Juventus: sui social piovono insulti

Il centrocampista tedesco ha espresso tutto il suo amore verso la Juve, ma ha dovuto disabilitare i commenti dal post, per i troppi insulti...

Nella giornata di ieri vi abbiamo raccontato, anche a sorpresa, il messaggio su Instagram pubblicato da Sami Khedira. Il calciatore tedesco ha giurato amore alla , non facendo pensare per nulla ad un addio nella prossima finestra di calciomercato.

Ma in risposta a questo post su Instagram sono piovuti tantissimi insulti, da parte di sostenitori della Juventus che evidentemente non vogliono più Khedira in squadra, probabilmente per i troppo infortuni, soprattutto nel corso dell'ultima stagione.

Tanto che il centrocampista tedesco è stato obbligato a disabilitare i commenti degli utenti sul post. Adesso infatti ci sono zero commenti sul post ed è impossibile poter commentare.

Una mossa spiacevole per Khedira, che però si è visto evidentemente costretto a fare. Adesso cambierà la sua opinione? Vorrà restare sempre alla Juventus o cercherà con la società un'altra soluzione?